PLATTSBURGH — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County climbed to 242 Tuesday.
Clinton County Health Department has reported just shy of 150 new cases over the past two days: 102 between Christmas Eve and Monday, and an additional 47 Tuesday.
"With the significant uptick in cases we are seeing in the community, we ask you to be patient with the contact tracing process," a CCHD Facebook post reads.
"If you receive a positive COVID-19 test result, please isolate in a separate room from your household members and wait for a call from CCHD.
"If you know you have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please quarantine at home. Limit contact with your household members and remain on your property."
Those who have been tested and are awaiting results are advised to stay home and quarantine.
More information will be added to this report.
