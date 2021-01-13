PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department reported a twelfth COVID-19-related death Wednesday.
Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said additional details about the person who died were not available.
The local health agency also noted 59 new cases Wednesday, putting the number of confirmed positives and, thus, people in isolation at 360. An additional 756 people were in quarantine.
Flynn said residents are coming into contact with the coronavirus from people they know, such as friends, family and coworkers.
SLIGHT DOWNTURN
The cumulative numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic have more than doubled in less than a month.
But during a briefing to Clinton County legislators during their regular meeting Wednesday evening, Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza said a slight decrease was occurring.
"We are now hopefully seeing the tail end of the Christmas and New Year’s surge, as we expected."
The number of active cases in isolation has dropped a little bit since the county experienced its all-time high, which exceeded 400, recently, Kanoza said.
"That's basically a testament to the work that’s being done tracking all of these cases that are being isolated right now.
"It’s a daily chore. We’re catching up day by day now, now that we’re seeing a little bit of a downturn — just a little bit — in new cases every day."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.