Clinton County Public Transit remains closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

PLATTSBURGH — Despite being considered an essential service by the state, Clinton County Public Transit shut down services last month.
The March 22 shutdown was a decision made in an abundance of caution to protect the transit system’s drivers and passengers from the spread of COVID-19, according to James Bosley, planning technician at the Clinton County Planning Office.
“We recognized that providing group rides meant that the social distancing measures necessary for flattening the curve could not occur,” Bosley said. “We have multiple drivers who could be considered elderly and therefore potentially at greater risk from COVID-19, and we transport dialysis patients and other passengers with health conditions that could potentially put them at greater risk from COVID-19.”
THE BEST THING TO DO
A large portion of frequent riders of the transit service are made up of the North Country Center for Independence’s clients, and Executive Director Robert Poulin says he hasn’t heard too much in the way of complaints from them since the closure of the bus system.
“Our consumers are people who are most at risk, so, in general, they are staying at home,” Poulin said.
Bosley says he has heard from some of the bus system’s riders inquiring about possible re-openings, but that alternate ride options have so far proven successful.
“It is clear that CCPT passengers would like to see the service resume sooner rather than later, but I am also not hearing of an urgent need for the service, so, for now it appears the best thing we can do is not provide any group rides,” Bosley said.
“If truly needed we could provide a more individualized trip, but it has not come to that yet.”
Anyone in need of rides who normally rides the CCPT buses can call the United Way number 211. They will then refer individuals to alternate transportation, often volunteer drivers with JCEO.
WeCare Transport is also assisting in providing transport for passengers who use wheelchairs, Bosley said.
“When I spoke with (United Way) last week, they told me the 211 system has gotten more calls in a month than it normally does in three months,” Bosley said.
“Based on what information I am aware of, I would say the 211 system is being very effective.”
SYSTEM ELIMINATION
Bosley himself recently sent an a email out to a variety of local agencies, including the Center for Independence, looking to gauge how important the bus service is to their clients, and how possible reductions or a full permanent closure of the service would affect them.
He wanted to mention, though, that no one within the County Legislature has brought up those possibilities yet.
“I am simply trying to gather information in anticipation of questions that I might be asked by the decision makers,” Bosley said.
“The elected officials have the burden of weighing the costs and benefits to Clinton County of the public bus program. There are financial impacts to Clinton County due to COVID-19, so it is reasonable to think that questions regarding reducing county spending might be asked.”
He added that CCPT is in ongoing communication with other departments and agencies and can restore some level of service if it is truly needed.
Poulin understands the desire to maintain safety, but hopes that some limited bus service will return soon, arguing that some at-risk individuals who depend on the service to get to important doctor’s appointments might end up in the hospital without public transit.
“Public transportation workers across this country are going out to do their jobs and being absolutely heroic, and some of them are dying,” Poulin said.
“We’d want to take every single measure possible to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but the reason it’s an essential service is because it could help people be able to continue in their homes instead of hospitals.”
