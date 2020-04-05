PLATTSBURGH — While many in the region are adhering to pleas to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone is listening.
Clinton County Health Department, the County’s Office of Emergency Services and municipal leaders report that, over the past few days, they have received multiple phone calls and social media messages about people who are disregarding “stay at home” and social distancing guidance.
Complaints of families out shopping together, parties, and children playing in groups have been received, to name a few, according to a news release.
All of these activities contradict the direction that has been provided by public health professionals aimed at slowing community spread of COVID-19.
“These reports are highly disturbing; they keep me awake at night," Erin Streiff, Director of Health Care Services at CCHD, said.
"We have the power to lower the impact that COVID-19 will have on our community. We have a chance to save lives, but only if we all act responsibly.”
Whether people who defy public health recommendations don’t understand or don’t believe is uncertain, health officials said. After several weeks of being cooped up at home, a desire to have things return to normal could be at play too, Streiff conceded.
“In some cases, a parent may have no other option than to bring children when shopping or running other essential errands, but whenever possible, residents should solo-shop," she said.
"If there are two parents in the household, one should remain at home with the children. Groups of friends, and extended family also need to follow the recommendations. Only those who live in the same household, should be together.”
On a more positive note, officials said that many businesses have done an exemplary job of safely continuing to provide essential services while following recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Grocery stores are wiping down carts between uses, placing signage on the floor to space out customers and implementing specified hours for seniors and other vulnerable populations, the release said.
Storewide announcements and posters are helping consumers follow new policies at retail locations that remain open to shoppers. Other businesses are only accepting call-in or on-line orders and bringing products out to cars.
In many locations, customers have been observed intentionally allowing space between themselves and other shoppers, and avoiding aisles with other shoppers in them.
COVID-19 has forced the global community to change normal routines and behaviors, the release said, adding, solo-shopping must be part of this new norm.
