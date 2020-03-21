PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Government Officials can’t stress strongly enough for all residents, especially those that are most susceptible to the impacts of the COVID-19 virus, to stay home.
Practicing, what has overnight become a common household term, social distancing, is crucial to combating the virus by limiting the spread and ultimately protecting the greater public health, a news release from the county said.
New York State has enacted a law referred to a “Matilda’s Law” which includes provisions for the most vulnerable population, those over 70 years of age and/or those with compromised immune systems.
Matilda’s Law includes clauses regarding remaining indoors, pre-screening for any visitors and social distancing.
For all, including both vulnerable and non-vulnerable populations, all public gatherings have been canceled and public gathering facilities should be closed.
As of 8 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, March 22, New York State has mandated that all non-essential business statewide, must close in-office function.
Essential Services listed below and defined with specific examples are listed in the “NYS On Pause” Executive Order and can be found on the internet at the following link:
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-issues-guidance-essential-services-undernew-york-state-pause-executive-order
1. Essential Health Care Operations
2. Essential Infrastructure
3. Essential Manufacturing
4. Essential Retail
5. Essential Services
6. New Media
7. Financial Institutions
8. Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations
9. Construction
10. Defense
11. Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations
of Residences or Other Essential Businesses
12. Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support including Child Care and Services
Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will save lives. This is the message from all levels including the White House, State, County and Local government.
Social distancing specifically limiting close proximal contact between strangers, friends and even family members is critical to battling this pandemic.
What does that mean? As best you are able please;
• Stay home!!!
• Don’t gather at neighbors or friends’ homes
• Don’t gather at family members’ homes
• Don’t go to work unless your business/job is considered essential
• If you need to purchase necessary goods or services plan ahead. Make purchases of enough goods or services to last a longer period of time than you normally might to limit the number of times you must go out to make purchases
• If you go to purchase goods or services don’t take the whole family
• If you are out and about for work or necessary services or goods, Give People their Space (maintain six feet spacing between yourself and others)
• Stay home!!!
Limiting daily contact between citizens of the county and country will help bring the spread of this virus under control. Unfortunately the closure of many places of employment is not a vacation and we must follow the guidance of our public health officials and the orders of our federal, state and local governments.
