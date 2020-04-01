PLATTSBURGH - As of Wednesday morning, Clinton County has 24 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as one probable case, according to the Clinton County Health Department.
This figure represents the total number of positive test results since testing began, and is up from 20 on Tuesday.
To date, 186 tests have come back negative. Five of the individuals testing positive have since recovered, a news release said.
Many other individuals are self-quarantining or self-isolating based on general recommendations for anyone who suspects they may have been exposed or are having symptoms, even if they have not been tested.
As the number of positive cases and individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 continue to increase within the community, many residents have asked what to do when they or a family member experience symptoms.
“In regard to questions about managing your health, we always recommend contacting your health care provider first for guidance. They know you and your medical history, and are best suited for addressing your concerns,” Erin Streiff, Director of Health Care Services for the Clinton County Health Department, said.
“If you experience a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider. They may tell you to manage your care from home, as most people who get sick with COVID-19 will have only mild illness and should recover at home.
For most people, symptoms last a few days and get better after a week.”
The department offered the following tips for managing symptoms at home or caring for a family member with symptoms.
• Stay home from work, school, and away from other public places. If you must go out for medical care, avoid using any kind of public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis
• Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your health care provider immediately
• Get rest and stay hydrated
• If you have a medical appointment, call your health care provider ahead of time and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19
• For medical emergencies, call 9-1-1 and notify the dispatch personnel that you have or may have COVID-19
• Cover your cough and sneezes
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol
• As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available. If a separate bathroom is not available, clean the shared bathroom after every use. If you need to be around other people in or outside of the home, wear a facemask.
