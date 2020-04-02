PLATTSBURGH - The number of individuals with positive test results in Clinton County remains at 26 with one additional probable case.
Testing for this person produced indeterminate results but symptoms have been consistent with COVID-19, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health Department.
Negative test results have been received for 194 individuals.
Six people are now considered recovered, the department said.
Four, including the probable, are hospitalized, and three are in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Clinton County has seen a steady rise in the number of cases since March 16, when the first COVID-19 case was identified here. Positive tests results have come back for individuals in almost all municipalities of the county.
“With the limited number of tests available, it is highly likely that every community harbors members who are sick with COVID-19. No one is exempt,” Karen Derusha, of the Health Department, said.
“By looking at data from other countries, as well as other parts of the U.S., we know what the trajectory of this virus’ spread looks like. Clinton County has not come anywhere near its peak. We will see many more cases before the trend starts to head downward.”
With this in mind, CCHD is reminding residents to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other reliable sources, including the use of masks.
While there has been some discussion of a possible change in CDC recommendations, current guidance remains in place and can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
Masks protect others from the risk of getting infected.
The COVID-19 virus can be spread before symptoms become noticeable, therefore, anyone may have the virus without knowing it.
Wearing a mask when out in public protects others; likewise, others who wear masks help to protect you.
“This is a good thing as long as people don’t develop a false sense of security," Derusha said.
“Wearing a mask is not the best way to protect yourself, unless you are caring for an ill individual or you are in close contact with someone who is ill. Staying home and keeping at least six feet of distance between you and the next person, along with hand-washing are your best defenses.”
