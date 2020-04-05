PLATTSBURGH — As numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County continue to climb, officials are encouraging residents to stay focused on combating the pandemic.
"It is really critical that over the next few weeks, we maintain the protocols that have been set forth, and do the things we need to do to get through this," Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said.
"We still have a ways to go, and we really do have to stay disciplined and focused until this is over."
Wash hands, maintain social distancing of at least six feet, wear a mask and above all else, Henry said, stay home.
"By and large most people in the county have been good, but we do have some instances where there have been large gatherings," he said.
"Hopefully we can cut down on those."
According to a news release from the Clinton County Health Department, as of Saturday morning, there were 32 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, along with 1 probable case.
Another 32 people in the community may have COVID-19 based on clinical assessment (suspect cases).
Negative test results have been received for 229 individuals.
Seven people are now considered recovered, the release said.
Three are in the Intensive Care Unit at University of Vermont Healthcare Network - CVPH.
While the numbers are still relatively low, the release said, they are doubling every four days and that’s troubling county officials.
“Each person who becomes infected with COVID-19, infects several more. They in turn each infect several others. The numbers grow exponentially,” Eric Day, Director of Clinton County’s Office of Emergency Services, said.
Public health officials have been warning the populace that the curve of cases must be flattened.
“The number of cases will rise quickly or slowly depending on the actions we take as a community. If they rise very quickly, our local hospital and the health care system will not be able to keep up with the demand for beds, ventilators, and staff to treat patients," John Kanoza, the county’s Public Health Director, said.
"However, if we can slow the spread of this virus enough, then the resources we have available will be able to keep pace.”
COVID-19 is a new virus, officials said.
Humans have no immunity and there is no vaccine. Many will get the virus eventually, the release said.
"That’s the bad news. The good news is that most people who get the virus will have only mild symptoms and will recover on their own. Unfortunately, this creates another problem. Mildly ill people often don’t feel sick enough to stay home.
Some don’t feel sick at all. If people with mild symptoms and people who have the virus, but have not yet developed symptoms, move about in the community, they are likely to spread the virus to others. One of those others may be you or a member of your family," the release said.
“Staying home and maintaining distance between yourself and the people around you are critical steps you must take to protect yourself," Kanoza said.
"They are also the steps you need to take to protect your children, your parents, your friends, your neighbors and your grandparents.
This is serious but we have the power to save lives. Our goal as a community must be to sustain a manageable number of cases so that those who develop serious illness will have access to the medical care and resources they need to recover.”
Predictions have been made about how long the outbreak will last.
Earlier forecasts had indicated that the peak, or the highest number of cases, might occur as early as mid-April, officials said.
Realistically it will be much later into the spring before the peak, or the apex of the curve gives way to fewer cases, the release said.
Officials also warned that there may even be more than one apex.
"No one really knows when this is going to be over," Henry said.
"That's why we have to realize that what we do matters."
Maintaining social distancing strategies for several months won’t be easy, officials said, but slowing the spread of COVID-19 can be the difference between life and death.
Henry stressed that the rate at which the virus is passed from community member to community member will help to ensure that resources will be available for all who need them.
"If we really discipline ourselves over this next course here, hopefully we will begin to see the numbers change," Henry said.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.