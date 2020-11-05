PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County sits at 42 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to reports.
The Clinton County Health Department reported eight new cases in an update midday Wednesday, bringing the active case-load to 42.
“We anticipated that we would see an increase in cases this fall and winter, as temperatures decrease and more people are spending time indoors and in closer proximity to each other,” health department Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau said.
“Our goal is to minimize the spread of the virus and new cases as much as possible.”
Six of the eight new cases in the Nov. 4 report were outside community members, not a part of the recent COVID-19 case clusters at Clinton Correctional Facility or SUNY Plattsburgh, though five of those six were already in quarantine following contact tracing of already known positive cases.
The other two new cases were tied to Clinton Correctional, the county update said.
This came after 12 of the 18 new cases on Nov. 2 were also outside community members.
“Contact tracing is a key element in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, and today was a perfect example of how well that can work,” Trudeau said.
When an individual is in quarantine, Trudeau added, they are asked to stay home, separate themselves from others and monitor their health, assuring that if a person in quarantine tests positive for COVID-19, they have minimal to no additional contacts that they have exposed.
As the winter months approach, the county health department is urging all residents to continue to wear a mask, distance yourself from others by at least 6 feet, wash your hands often and avoid large crowds and gatherings.
They are also advising to stay home when you're sick and get your annual flu vaccine, Trudeau said.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
In an update from University President Alexander Enyedi on Wednesday, night, SUNY Plattsburgh reported that it has recorded no new COVID-19 cases within the campus community the last three consecutive days.
Thirty-four students — 23 on-campus and 11 off-campus — and 10 employees are in mandatory or precautionary quarantine, the school said, adding that those in isolation and quarantine are being released as they recover and risk times expire.
A total of 1,314 samples were collected during this pooled surveillance testing this week, and results will be shared when available, according to the release.
Next week, the school will be conducting mandatory pooled testing of all students.
