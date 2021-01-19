PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths among county residents Tuesday, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 18.
The agency also noted that an additional 180 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been identified since Friday.
In a Facebook post, the health department also advised continued practice of preventive measures, including wearing a mask that covers your nose and face, social distancing, avoiding crowds and gatherings, frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, staying home when you are sick and reducing contact and time spent with those you do not live with.
More information will be added to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.