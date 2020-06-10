MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Fairgrounds will debut its new drive-in movie theater with evening showings of “Grease” on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14.
“We are so excited to be able to bring the tradition of drive-in movies back to the North Country,” Clinton County Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said in a news release.
"They served as the backdrop for so many fond memories for older generations — family outings, first dates, gatherings with friends. We’re thrilled to offer that nostalgia for older folks and also introduce newer generations to the pastime.”
The theater’s inaugural film is one that also packs nostalgia and has proven to transcend generations, the release said.
The 1978 American musical and romantic comedy, which depicts the lives of high school students, stars John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing.
"We kind of did a little poll and that seemed to be a popular movie that people wanted to see," Perrotte said.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m., and the film will begin at approximately 9 p.m., on both evenings. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children. A rate of $20 per carload will also be offered.
Organizers are asking for people to have exact change if possible.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Perrotte said of establishing the theater, for which the fairgrounds received official approval from the Town of Plattsburgh this week.
"Planning went very well and we are able to provide a good setup."
Drive-in theaters have seen a resurgence in popularity across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the need for social distancing prevents people from visiting indoor theaters.
Still, Perrotte was exploring the idea of hosting a drive-in theater at the fairgrounds before the pandemic hit.
“They’re fun anytime,” he said.
“But they also happen to allow a crowd of people to come together and enjoy an evening out while keeping a safe distance from others.”
Attendees will drive through the fair entrance booths where they will pay their fees, and be directed to parking spaces. The parking field will be where the fair midway normally is.
Two extra large screens will be set up near the road and cars will be facing west to watch the movie.
People will be given an information sheet on how to tune into the movie audio on FM radio.
"Most people will have their windows down so the audio should be heard pretty well," Perrotte said.
Perrotte is still working on providing some kind of concessions for the event.
All attendees will be required to follow strict guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These guidelines can be found at www.clintoncountyfair.com and by visiting Clinton County Fair, NY on Facebook.
Details about future showings at the drive-in theater at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will be shared as they become available.
This year's fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Perrotte said hosting drive-in movies will help the venue.
"We have to explore different sources of revenue, and this is a way to make a little money and it is a great thing to do for the community."
