PLATTSBURGH - Effective Wednesday, June 24, the Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles will be open by appointment only.
According to a news release from Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo, county residents can make an appointment by calling 518-565-4789.
The office has been closed to the public since March 23, and there are many residents who are trying to get an appointment, therefore, we ask for your patience when making an appointment, the release said.
We request that only the customer who is bringing in the transaction enter the department and to please wear a face covering and keep social distance.
The Department of Motor Vehicles has taken the appropriate safety precautions by installing plexiglass and floor markings to protect the employees and the public, the release said.
The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
