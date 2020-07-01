PLATTSBURGH — Effective Monday, July 6, the Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles will be open to the public and will be fully operational.
According to Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo, county residents will no longer have to make an appointment, and can simply stop in during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
"We continue to ask for your patience as many residents will be utilizing the service," Zurlo said in a news release.
"Customers should expect extended wait time."
The office closed in mid-March due to coronavirus.
Zurlo said that visitors should be sure to have completed all appropriate paperwork prior to entering the office.
Forms can be found online by visiting http://DMV.NY.GOV or forms are available outside of the office in the main lobby of the Government Center.
The county requests that only the customer who is bringing in the transaction enter the department, and to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
For further assistance, please call the main line at 518-565-4785.
