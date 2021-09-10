PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen for business on Monday, Sept. 13.
The office, in the County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The office had to close Tuesday after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The premises were thoroughly cleaned and all employees tested.
The public is reminded that face coverings are required for all visitors at all county buildings regardless of vaccination status.
