PLATTSBURGH - The Clinton County Health Department has made an adjustment in how they count statistics for COVID-19.
The county will be counting lab-conformed positive cases and probable cases only.
Individuals who were previously listed as suspect will now be included in probable cases, as will those who were tested but for whom results were indeterminate.
A probable case is defined as:
Meeting clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19; or
Meeting presumptive laboratory evidence and either clinical criteria or epidemiologic evidence; or
Meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-1.
Clinical criteria refers to the symptoms associated with COVID-19 and epidemiological evidence is based on whether an individual was, or may have been, exposed to the virus.
“Federal agencies such as the CDC, along with state and local health departments use very specific language in order
to accurately track how diseases spread and how they affect people," Erin Streiff, Director of Health Care Services at the Clinton County Health Department, said.
"The case definitions can be confusing. Our goal is to report easily understandable numbers to the public. From this point forward, cases will be referred to as lab-confirmed positive or probable.”
People who are tested and who receive a positive test result will always be part of the lab-confirmed positive case count, even after they have recovered.
However, Streiff said, “A probable case, may move from the probable category to the positive category if they are tested and found to be positive, or they may be tested and receive a negative result, which would take them off the probable list."
A detailed explanation of the COVID-19 case definition that New York counties will begin using today can be found at https://wwwn.cdc.gov/nndss/conditions/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/case-definition/2020 .
As of Tuesday afternoon in Clinton County there were 73 lab-confirmed positive cases with 56 of those recovered.
Three of those 73 have died.
There are 39 probable cases with 38 recovered. One of those people has died.
There are 14 active cases in the county and 885 people have been tested.
