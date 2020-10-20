PLATTSBURGH — Health officials are concerned about a continuing uptick in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County.
The number of active cases being monitored by the Clinton County Health Department jumped from 17 Monday to 39 Tuesday.
That breaks down to 22 linked to the SUNY Plattsburgh cluster, 11 associated with Clinton Correctional Facility and six among other community residents.
“When you consider our entire population, numbers are still relatively low, but this is one of the largest spikes in cases we have seen, to date," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
"Our concern is that numbers will continue to increase, resulting in an unsustainable burden to our medical system and potential shutdowns."
SMALL CHOICES
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake told The Press-Republican that, as of midafternoon Tuesday, the hospital had four COVID-19-positive patients and one person under investigation (PUI), which refers to someone who is in the process of being tested or is symptomatic.
One of the confirmed positive cases was in the Intensive Care Unit.
CCHD is working diligently to make sure the area's health system does not get overwhelmed and shutdowns do not happen, Kanoza continued, but needs the community's help.
“We need residents partnering with us in this response. The small choices — to wear a mask, to keep your distance from others, to wash your hands (again) — those are the things that can make a big difference in minimizing spread of this disease."
Residents are additionally encouraged to avoid large crowds and gatherings, stay home when they are sick and get their flu shots.
According to New York State's Percentage Positive Results by County Dashboard, Clinton County's rate was 2.9 percent as of Tuesday, the highest of all seven counties in the North Country region.
The North Country's percentage of positive tests based on Monday's results was 1.3 percent, and over a seven-day rolling average was at .5 percent.
FOUR NEW STUDENT CASES
The 22 active SUNY Plattsburgh cases include four who were newly reported as positive Tuesday.
College President Dr. Alexander Enyedi wrote in an update addressed to the campus community that those students had already been in quarantine due to contact tracing.
He noted that an additional five students were in precautionary isolation, and had tested negative via rapid tests but were awaiting additional results.
"Through contact tracing by the county health department, 115 students are in quarantine (78 on-campus and 37 off-campus)," Enyedi added.
"Decisions on quarantine are made by the health department based on an assessment of potential exposure."
Pooled surveillance testing Tuesday took 654 samples, which were sent to SUNY Upstate Medical University for evaluation. Enyedi said more testing will take place Wednesday.
ICS EXPANDING
Due to the recent rise in cases and in anticipation of increased need, Clinton County is expanding its Incident Command System (ICS) structure, which has been in place since March.
“The ICS provides an opportunity for us to share skills and resources, addressing issues and needs that arise as efficiently and effectively as possible," Kanoza said.
The county's ICS includes multiple county departments such as public health, emergency services and law enforcement.
“Our team has been in near constant communications with SUNY Plattsburgh over the past week, as well as New York State Department of Health, as we work together to keep our entire community as healthy and safe as possible," Kanoza said.
VERMONT QUARANTINE
The spike has led the state of Vermont to change Clinton County's color from "green" to "yellow" on its cross-state travel map, which denotes 400 to 799 active COVID-19 cases per million.
With a population of just more than 80,000, that means it only takes Clinton County around 32 cases to be labeled "yellow."
Counties labeled "yellow" or "red" are considered by Vermont to be quarantine counties, meaning visitors coming from those areas must abide by certain travel restrictions, according to the state's website.
For example, those who arrive in Vermont via personal vehicle may complete either a 14-day quarantine, or a seven-day quarantine followed by a negative test in their home state and enter Vermont.
Essential travel purposes that exempt Vermont residents and out-of-staters from having to undergo quarantine include work, medical care and education.
More information is available at tinyurl.com/yahetb96.
