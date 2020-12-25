PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County legislators will consider a local COVID-19 relief plan that has caused sparks.
Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4, Town of Plattsburgh) put forth a plan to establish a relief fund using money from the federal Tobacco Settlement.
His plan calls for $45,000 of unused 2020 money from the fund, and another $65,000 allocated for 2021, to be used for local relief. Additional funds would be sought from towns, the state and corporations, Conroy said.
The $45,000 would be available immediately for emergency situations to those harmed by the coronavirus. The full legislature would decide who gets what, Conroy said.
After Jan. 4, individuals, businesses or organizations can submit applications for further funds. Money can be doled out anywhere from $500 to $10,000 per applicant.
Legislator Robert Timmons (R-Area 7, Peru) was chairing Tuesday night’s legislature meeting in place of Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) who was absent, when Conroy sprung his plan at the end of the meeting.
CALLED FOR VOTE
Timmons said the plan should be forwarded to the Finance Committee, which he chairs, for further review before any decisions are made.
Conroy objected, wanting a vote on the plan immediately.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo told Conroy that since the item had been forwarded to the Finance Committee, he would need legislature support for further discussion.
No one seconded Conroy’s motion for further discussion, and Timmons then adjourned the meeting.
Conroy was upset and admittedly swore at Timmons and Zurlo.
“I said f--k you guys or whatever,” he said.
NEED TIME TO DISCUSS
Timmons said the plan needs to be further vetted with all nine other legislators before it can be considered for a vote.
“We need time to discuss it and think it through just like any other plan,” Timmons said.
Conroy said there is no time to delay because people are hurting now.
“To me, this is an emergency response and that’s why I wanted to do it quick,” he said.
Timmons said there are a lot of things to consider first.
“There are a lot of people hurting because of this virus and $150,000 could be like dropping a couple quarters on the ground, and it could cause more of an issue in deciding who gets what,” he said.
“We need to look to see if we can maybe put that money towards something else we need in the county because this is not over.”
MAKE ENDS MEET
Timmons said the county’s finances are hurting due to the impact of COVID-19 and every aspect of the budget needs more scrutiny.
“We’ve got to look to the future if we want to make ends meet,” he said.
As for Conroy swearing at him, Timmons said Conroy appeared to be very on edge.
“But I’m OK with that (him swearing),” he said.
This plan was not the first time Conroy proposed something unexpectedly.
Last year, after a Plattsburgh City Police arrest and three weeks at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, he announced plans to run for chair of the legislature upon former Chair Harry McManus’ retirement. Later, he also said he was going to run for Congress, but did not follow through.
In connection with multiple incidents that took place in September 2019, Conroy faced misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and fourth-degree stalking, as well as disorderly conduct, a violation.
On Jan. 23, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest as part of a plea deal. His sentencing is slated for Jan. 20, 2021.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
