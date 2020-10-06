PLATTSBURGH — A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County has officials deeply concerned.
"We cannot get complacent," Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
"We need to continue to wear masks, stay socially-distanced and wash hands because we do not want to go back to where we all were."
NINE NEW CASES
There have been nine new positive COVID-19 cases in the county in just this week, bringing the total number of active cases to 12, health officials said.
Director of Public Health for the county, John Kanoza, said it appears that the new cases are not associated with one specific gathering, event or location, but dispersed throughout the community.
"COVID-19 is in our community," Kanoza said.
"As much as we all want this to be over, the risk of COVID is still present... What has been particularly evident with our most recent cases is the lack of apparent connection between cases."
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected, the Health Department said in a news release.
“While we routinely provide case updates for Clinton County that reflect cases identified through testing, there are certainly many more individuals throughout our community with COVID-19, including both those without symptoms (asymptomatic) and those attributing symptoms to a different ailment,” Kanoza said.
The county, as well as most of the North Country, has seen low numbers of COVID-19 during the six months of the pandemic so far.
But officials are concerned that as many businesses and schools in the region have reopened, many residents are resuming more “normal” daily activities.
They fear that this return to “normalcy” has given many residents the impression that the risk of COVID-19 has decreased.
As a result, many residents are increasing their social circles and becoming more lax in their mask wearing, social distancing, and handwashing efforts.
Henry said the pandemic is still ever present.
"We still have a control room and we still talk about this every day," he said.
"People need to still take this seriously. I know it sounds repetitive and redundant, but it's not."
Kanoza also warned that the severity of the virus is not to be taken lightly.
"One death due to COVID-19 is one too many," he said.
"These are people, our friends and neighbors, with families who are suffering unnecessarily. These deaths could have been prevented. In addition, researchers are only just beginning to learn about the long-term health complications that COVID-19 causes.”
HOSPITALIZATIONS
An increase in hospitalizations recently also has health officials concerned.
“We have seen a significant uptick in hospitalizations from COVID in the last two weeks," Dr. Wouter Rietsema, vice president for Population Health and Information Services and Infectious Disease Physician at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, said.
"Aside for our concern for the hospitalized patients, we know that hospitalizations are just the tip of the iceberg of cases in the community. We had a very mild summer and I am afraid we have been lulled into some complacency around masking and social distancing and avoiding high-risk situations."
Rietsema urged residents to continue to take precautions.
"Please, wear your masks and do the things we all need to do to be safe,” he said.
“Two weeks ago we had one patient admitted with COVID-19, and now we have seven."
Health officials reiterated that the most effective way to keep the community safe is to continue the practices that have been emphasized from the start.
“We must continue to physically distance (six feet) ourselves from others, wear masks, wash our hands frequently, avoid crowds, and stay home when we’re sick," Kanoza said.
"Our desire for this pandemic to be over does not make it so. It is up to each and every one of us to continue doing our part to keep those at greatest risk in our community safe."
Henry said officials will continue to monitor the virus in schools and throughout the community, as well as try to increase the amount of testing kits available for the area.
"We are going to do what we can to deal with this because if we have an outbreak we could wind up with everything being closed again," he said.
"That would be devastating."
