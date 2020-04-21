PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to adjust their normal way of life, even in areas that are normally constants like the court system.
For Denise Durkin, court clerk of the Clinton County Supreme and County Courts, a shutdown of this level is something she’s never seen.
'EVEN IN BIG SNOWSTORMS'
“This is definitely an unprecedented event for me, in my working history,” Durkin said.
“In our area, especially, we’ve never really closed down; even in big snowstorms, the county employees work hard to keep our parking lots clear so we can get in to work.”
The court, like all in the state, has only been handling essential matters for roughly a month now.
It is still virtually processing matters that it legally can without defendants physically present, Durkin said, like arraignments, bail applications and temporary orders of protection.
'NOBODY IS COMING'
Defendants have used videoconferencing technology to attend those appearances from detention facilities or from home, according to Durkin, though the court can’t process pleas or sentencings as laws don’t allow for those to be done remotely at this time.
“The Unified Court System, and the fourth judicial district IT workers and administrative office, have worked so hard over the last couple of weeks to ensure we have equipment and know how to perform these special functions,” Durkin said.
“Nobody is coming to the court; No attorneys, the judges are not on the floor. They actually reduced our staff to just one per court.”
REVIEW APPLICATIONS
Other essential matters include bail applications, reviews and writs, temp orders of protection and the resentencing of detained or incarcerated defendants, according to Durkin, adding that the court system tweaked restrictions a bit to allow for finalization of fully submitted motions and bench decisions, but no new non-essential matters.
There are duty judges for each level of the court each week, Durkin said, who review applications. If deemed essential by them, Durkin said, the matter is then forwarded onto the court’s district administrative judge.
If they also deem it essential, the court will then move forward with it.
STAY CAUGHT UP
On the civil side of the county court, it is still processing applications addressing landlord lockouts, serious code violations, serious repair orders and applications for post eviction release, according to Durkin.
“Everything is just kind of to stay caught up on the written decisions that were already coming forward to help offset the backload when we do start running full-time again,” Durkin said.
The directives mandating essential matters extend until at least May 7, Durkin said, though that may be subject to change.
FLIP OF A SWITCH
Until then, all court employees will be masked-up in accordance with recently signed executive orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Durkin said, and surfaces around the courthouse are regularly being sanitized and cleaned.
And the court system will be able to take something good away from all of this: experience in handling a pandemic.
“If we do experience anything remotely like this in the future, our office of court administration and the Fourth Judicial District team have worked so hard that it’ll basically be like the flip of a switch,” Durkin said. “We’ll know what to do.”
Updates on the New York State Unified Court System's operations can be found at www.nycourts.gov.
