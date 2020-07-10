Clinton County begins forming Law Enforcement Review Committee

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has started forming the group that will review the Sheriff’s Office’s policies, practices, procedures and strategies as part of the state’s push to reform policing.
Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) appointed Area 8 Legislator and former County Court Judge Patrick McGill (R-Area 8) to chair the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee.
Against the backdrop of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests opposing police brutality and advocating for meaningful change to eradicate systemic racism, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order June 12 that requires all local governments in the state with a police agency to perform a “comprehensive review” of those departments.
Those municipalities must also develop a plan for improvement in collaboration with community stakeholders and, following public comment, ratify or adopt the plan by local law or resolution no later than April 1, 2021.
They will additionally have to certify to the Division of Budget that those actions have been carried out.
The order authorizes the director of the Division of Budget "to condition receipt of future appropriated state or federal funds upon filing of such certification for which such local government would otherwise be eligible."
STAKEHOLDERS
The committee has yet to formally meet, though McGill has invited members from different stakeholder groups to join.
So far, confirmed members are McGill; Henry; Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1), who chairs the County Public Safety Committee; and Legislator Chris Rosenquest (R-Area 9).
McGill also hopes to have representation from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, the County Public Defender’s office, the local magistrates association and Plattsburgh City Court.
He believes those parties represent a cross-section of those with a stake in the sheriff’s department’s rules and regulations.
“We may expand it because stakeholders mean pretty much what you want it to mean,” he explained.
“I think the organizational meeting may explore that aspect of it, that we make sure we’re inclusive of interested parties.”
Henry said everybody in the community is encouraged to come to the committee's meetings to share their views, or submit their feedback via emails or letters to the legislature.
He added that there is an effort to incorporate people of color both through community participation and from within the stakeholder groups who will sit on the committee.
PRESENTATION, HEARING
In his invitation to potential committee members, McGill set an Aug. 4 response deadline with the hope of holding an organizational meeting within the succeeding week.
Following the organizational meeting, McGill envisions a subsequent meeting open to the public in which the sheriff’s department would present its policies with regard to officer recruitment, training and other relevant areas.
That presentation may answer some questions people have or demonstrate that certain policies have already been made, he added.
After letting people ruminate on that information, the committee would host a public hearing where people could ask questions or make comments and suggestions.
“I think those two meetings will dictate where we go from there,” McGill said.
“I suspect the committee itself may have some ideas with respect to improving or changing or adding to the policies and so forth that the sheriff (David Favro) has implemented already.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Cuomo’s April deadline allows some time for the committee to carry out this work, McGill said.
“We’d like to do it in an orderly fashion so that everybody gets the chance to say what they want to say and get off their chest what they want to get off and maybe have something constructive come out of it that we aren’t aware of.”
As an example, he noted that a number of people have mentioned grievance committees which hear complaints against the police.
“There’s a number of possibilities that might happen.”
Since the governor’s order is very broad, it all comes down to localizing what is going on in the county based on public and committee input, McGill said.
He does not know if there have been race-related incidents involving the county’s sheriff’s department, “but it can happen tomorrow,” he added.
“It’s not only looking backward as to how you can fix what may be wrong, but it’s also looking forward to try and anticipate what may come down the pike.”
SEPARATE
Henry said it was not the county’s responsibility to also review the departments that operate within its boundaries, such as State Police and Plattsburgh City Police.
McGill anticipates that the City of Plattsburgh’s work to review its police department will be separate from the county’s work to look at the sheriff’s office unless the two municipalities want to adopt procedures and rules that would work for both entities.
For the sake of continuity, Henry plans to ask McGill to continue serving as the committee’s chair even after his legislator appointment ends in December following the general election.
NARROW FOCUS
The Sheriff's Office runs the Clinton County Jail, but McGill noted that there has been no indication that jails or correctional institutions fall under the order's requirements.
Henry noted that, as far as he knew, probation was also not covered.
“In a sense it’s a pretty narrow focus as to what group we’re talking about,” he continued.
“It’s a wide focus on all the things you can look at in that one group, but it’s a pretty narrow focus on who we’re talking about here, today.”
It was not anticipated that the committee would be making any expenditures, save for printing and announcement fees.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.