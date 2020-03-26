DANNEMORA — The Clinton Correctional Facility inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 remained in isolation Wednesday.
According to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, no additional cases have been confirmed in the Dannemora prison's incarcerated or staff populations.
"Approximately 25 incarcerated individuals are under precautionary quarantine for a possible contact with the individual that tested positive," DOCCS said.
"None of those men are exhibiting any symptoms."
For security reasons, DOCCS did not provide information on whether any staff members had been sent home due to exposure.
New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Northern Region Vice President John Roberts told the Press-Republican Tuesday that at least one CO at Clinton Correctional had been sent home to quarantine after having direct contact with the infected inmate.
'NO STAFF CASES'
As of Wednesday morning, there remained just three inmates in the entire DOCCS system who had tested positive for COVID-19.
"There were no cases of staff with the virus," the department said.
Roberts has said that the union is pushing for COs to be allowed to wear personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, but they are not currently allowed to do that.
In response, DOCCS said it is following all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and State Department of Health safety precautions as they pertain "to the deployment and utilization of personal protective equipment."
"When necessary, staff are issued personal protective equipment in accordance with the necessary guidelines."
Regarding whether tailor shops at Clinton Correctional or other facilities are shifting to production of personal protective equipment, DOCCS said it "continues to evaluate all Corcraft operations for the potential to assist New Yorkers with the COVID-19 pandemic."
MEASURES TAKEN
DOCCS has suspended all inmate visits as well as internal transfers, except those necessary for medical, disciplinary or exigent circumstances.
Additionally, the department is screening all staff and contractors entering the facility and has deployed hand sanitizer to each prison and community supervision office.
More hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed throughout the facilities for both staff and inmates, who have received information on how to stay healthy.
That includes the regular use of soap and water, which is readily available throughout the prisons, DOCCS said.
Other measures the department has taken include temporarily suspending all intake of inmates from county facilities, implementing a health/travel questionnaire for staff entering facilities and enhancing cleaning/sanitizing measures "for office surfaces, devices and disinfecting procedures."
PROTOCOL
DOCCS has a comprehensive pandemic flu protocol which it has modified for COVID-19.
"The department takes the spread of any infectious disease very seriously and has protocols in place to promote the health and safety of staff, incarcerated individuals, visitors and volunteers in the event that such a spread should take place.
Each facility maintains an emergency control plan that is reviewed annually and is uniquely designed to meet the facility’s needs, including preparedness measures, response mechanisms and short- and long-term recovery provisions."
DOCCS always keeps supplies, equipment and other resources readily available for those impacted in prisons during the spread of an infectious disease, the department said.
Discussions and preparations remain ongoing to ensure the policies are as up-to-date as possible.
"Additionally, the department has medical staff specially trained in infection control employed in facilities across the state.
The department has negative air flow isolation rooms, and regional medical units."
DOCCS has been conducting table top exercises and has plans for each facility to implement in the case of significant staff absences.
The department did not provide details on those plans, citing security reasons.
