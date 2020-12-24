DANNEMORA — A Clinton Correctional Facility inmate has died of COVID-19, marking Clinton County's seventh death due to the coronavirus.
According to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision figures, a total of 20 inmates, six employees and four parolees have died since the pandemic began.
Numbers last updated Tuesday afternoon indicated Clinton Correctional — one of several facilities where visitation has been suspended — had 36 active cases and 47 pending cases.
The Clinton County Health Department reported 17 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries Wednesday for an active total of 134.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
One of Franklin County's nine new positive cases reported Wednesday was an inmate, according to County Manager Donna Kissane's daily update.
DOCCS figures showed Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone had 27 active and 63 pending cases, while Upstate Correctional had 16 active and 60 pending.
Franklin County continued to have the highest case count in the area, with 143 cases.
ESSEX COUNTY
Of Essex County's 20 new cases Tuesday, 12 were FCI Ray Brook inmates.
The county's health department reported one new hospitalization and a total active case count of 68.
