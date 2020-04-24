PLATTSBURGH – Clinton Community College has been utilizing its resources to participate in a variety of community support activities throughout the COVID-19 crisis, according to college President Ray DiPasquale.
“The core of Clinton’s mission is to help support the needs of our community,” DiPasquale said in a release. “Typically we’d be talking about innovative academic programming and student scholarship, but in this unprecedented situation, we’re looking at other critical ways we can make an impact where it’s needed most.
Along with the rest of the SUNY system, CCC closed its campus in March and students have been completing coursework primarily through online learning.
Most college faculty and staff are working remotely.
The Institute for Advanced Manufacturing's manufacturing equipment, normally used to help ready students for competitive jobs in technology fields, is now being utilized to assist local organizations produce personal protective equipment.
The campus’ 3D printers are running to print face mask parts, which are being donated to Clinton County. In addition, the institute's conference room is being utilized by the Clinton County Health Department and Office of Emergency Services.
The Clinton’s campus recently established "Eagle's Nest" food pantry and professional clothes closet close along with the campus, and the food pantry items were donated to the residents of senior centers, recently quarantined.
“Clinton Community College has been serving the county for over 50 years, and we appreciate that the county has always supported the mission of the college," DiPasquale said. "We will continue to do what we can, so we can all get through this.”
For more information, contact the President’s Office at 518-562-4100.
