PLATTSBURGH — In light of the announcement that New Yorkers ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Clinton County Health Department plans to start offering clinics at local schools later this month.
“We will be working with local schools to set up clinics for their students that are as convenient as possible for the kids and their parents,” CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
“Parents or guardians should plan to be present when their child receives their vaccine.”
DOSES READY
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization that allows administration of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to include those ages 12 to 15.
That was followed Wednesday by a recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to add that age group. New York State then followed its own process for approval, handing that down Thursday.
Anticipating the eligibility expansion, the North Country already acquired hundreds of Pfizer doses now ready for distribution, according to a CCHD press release.
“Because Pfizer vaccine comes in large quantities, we will be sharing an order with our neighboring counties,” Kanoza said.
“CVPH has been a huge help in the receipt and storage of these doses.”
SCHOOL SURVEY
The agency also worked with Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES in recent weeks to send out a survey to all local school districts in order to gauge the interest of getting students vaccinated.
At the Clinton County Legislature's regular meeting Wednesday, Kanoza said the Chazy, AuSable Valley and Northern Adirondack districts were quick to send out the survey, noted specifically that close to 100 Chazy families want their students to get vaccinated.
He added that the Beekmantown, Saranac and Peru districts also recently sent theirs out.
Questions in the survey, which can be accessed by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClintonCOVID-19VaxSurvey, include the number of eligible children who want the vaccine in each household, whether parents/guardians can be present for vaccine appointments and what times of day work best.
CCHD asks that only those interested in having their children vaccinated at a school clinic complete the survey.
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County Health Department had already scheduled clinics — set to begin next week — at all its school districts while the approved age group was those 16 or older.
Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said the agency had considered adjusting the clinics to include the younger group, but is opting not to due to a packed schedule and a short window of time for each clinic.
"This was done in order to ensure we could also schedule out second doses before the end of the school year," Whitmarsh explained.
"Timing is also a barrier since there is a requirement to have a parent/guardian present; therefore, we're looking to more convenient events for this younger age group."
But ECHD did have a scheduling meeting Thursday, she continued, and plans "to announce a very ambitious clinic schedule for the summer months."
In the meantime, she advised families looking to get their 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated right away to check with local pharmacies, state-run mass vaccination sites or their child's health care provider.
REDUCE CASES
CCHD hopes that swiftly vaccinating these younger adolescents will help reduce the number of cases and exposures in K-12 schools, allowing for minimal disruptions to learning next school year.
“We are currently seeing that more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Clinton County are in the younger age groups — ages 25 and younger,” Kanoza said.
“With this age expansion, we hope we will see COVID cases trend downward in that population, much like it has in the rest of our vaccinated population.”
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccinefinder.org/search.
