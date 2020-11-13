Clinton Co. cases hit new high

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County saw its active COVID-19 case count climb to 69, the highest number of lab-confirmed cases the local health department has had to monitor at one time since the start of the pandemic, on Thursday.
Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau said general small gatherings still seem to be a driving cause of virus spread.
"Residents are encouraged to physically distance themselves and wear a mask any and every time they are with people they don't live with, in addition to washing their hands often, avoiding crowds and gatherings, and staying home when sick."
SMALL GATHERINGS
CCHD reported 29 new cases Thursday. There had been no report on the Veterans Day holiday.
That broke down to 18 associated with SUNY Plattsburgh — which, like Clinton Correctional Facility, has been the source of a cluster that emerged last month — and 11 among other community members.
Asked if there was concern that the newer cases came from Halloween activities or Election Day, Trudeau said, "Many additional community cases are often associated around small gatherings of family and friends that occur, including Halloween."
At a Clinton County Legislature meeting Tuesday, Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said the reasons behind recent increases in cases made a lot of sense.
"Simply, people are indoors, they’re not outside as much, they’re congregating more, schools are open now, they weren’t during the summer."
BURDEN ON STAFF
Clinton County reported a .8 percent positive testing rate for the day Wednesday, and 1.3 percent for a seven-day average, Trudeau said.
That bodes well for keeping the county below the 3.5 percent average positivity rate that, if sustained for 10 days, would initiate the first level of the state's micro-cluster protocols, which include testing 20 percent of students and staff in in-person school settings.
But added cases are placing a significant burden on contact tracing, isolation and quarantine staff, Kanoza said.
"It’s tough to do all of the case management and contact tracing when you’re getting those cases up there and they’re not dropping off."
Kanoza noted that CCHD's contact tracing efforts were being supplemented by staff from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Social Services and the Clinton County Medical Reserve Corps.
Trudeau said CCHD was working with the state to increase use of its virtual contact tracing resources.
"As our local process adjusts to integrate state resources, CCHD will communicate changes and what to expect to the community," she continued.
"CCHD intends to continue to investigate all new cases and lean on the state resources for help with follow-up, especially for quarantined individuals."
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
On Thursday, SUNY Plattsburgh completed its second of three days of testing all students who are taking at least one in-person class, using on-campus services or working on campus this semester. They must test negative before heading home for Thanksgiving break, after which they will spend the remainder of the semester learning remotely.
More than 1,700 samples had been taken so far. Testing will wrap up Friday.
SUNY Plattsburgh has reported more than 70 cases since mid-October, which Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said played out in two bell curves.
"There were the initial cases mid-October after having none," for seven weeks, he said. Two were reported in August prior to the start of the semester.
"That built up and then declined. We are seeing another build-up and, next week, students begin to go home."
Knelly said many of the cases seem to be related to people who live with each other.
According to the college's Thursday campus update, 39 cases had been reported over the preceding 14 days.
CCHD had placed 114 students, including 41 on-campus and 73 off-campus, in mandatory or precautionary quarantine. Three other students were in precautionary isolation awaiting additional test results.
MEADOWBROOK STAFFER
Meadowbrook Healthcare reported its first positive COVID-19 test result in several weeks Thursday.
Facility-wide testing conducted Nov. 5 found that a kitchen staffer was positive for the coronavirus, a press release said.
The individual, who is self-quarantining for 14 days, had no contact with residents and practiced COVID-19 precautions at all times while in the building.
"For further assurance and protection, we are testing all residents and patients," the release said. "No patient or resident is displaying symptoms at this time."
