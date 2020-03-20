Clergy use tech to reach congregations

PERU/PLATTSBURGH — Not wanting to put any of their congregations at risk, North Country clergy utilize virtual platforms to reach their faithful during these social-distancing times.
The Rev. Peggi Eller of the Peru Community Church will be recording a sermon that will available online at the church's website: www.perucommunitychurch.com
Lent began in the wilderness, the Rev. Phil Richards reminds his congregation at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.
“This year, through the wilderness of Lent, we are invited to surrender to the wild leadings of the Spirit," he writes on the church's website.
"That is our call and that is our challenge this year. We rarely enter the wilderness willingly, but hopefully through our vulnerability and wandering we remember who we are and whose we are. And, my friends, we find ourselves in a wilderness unlike anything we have experienced before but we are not alone. God is with us and we journey together.”
AA MEETS, FOOD SHELF OPEN
Like the Peru Community Church, the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church has suspended worship services and all in-person gatherings until is is safe to resume.
Live and Let Live AA group has been invited to continue to meet on Monday evenings at the Peru Community Church.
Likewise, the Alcoholics Anonymous groups will meet with severe spacing requirements at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.
The Interfaith Food Shelf will continue to operate with enhanced safety precautions there.
Volunteers with prepare boxes of food in advance, and they will bring them to people's cars.
“People will stay in their cars," Dorothy Latta, coordinator, said.
“We're changing our operation to minimize contact with other people. However, food is still available for all of those in need.”
WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL
Richards will prepare a devotional that will be emailed out weekly.
There will be scripture, message, lyrics of hymn, a prayer and suggested children's time with activity shared in the materials.
Richards shared a Scripture close to his heart, what Paul wrote to the Philippians:
“Don't be anxious about anything: rather, bring up all of your requests to God in your prayers and petitions, along with giving thanks. Then the peace of God that exceeds all understanding will keep your hearts and minds safe in Christ Jesus.”
“These efforts we are making now are not made out of fear or anxiety,” Richards writes.
“They are made with the full peace of God that guides our leadership and community. Though we may be physically distant, we are connected to one another through God's power, the gifts of technology, and our care for each other that surpasses any limitations.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.