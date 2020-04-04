WILLSBORO — The hills and the river valleys are alive with the pealing of bells to draw people together at a safe distance as community churches have joined in reminding all they are not alone.
Pastor Rick Feeney of the Willsboro Congregational Church has helped spearhead the local movement after parishioner Mona Morgan suggested the bell tolling idea.
“We (Mona and her husband, Richard) were watching the news and saw all these people doing nice things, such as neighbors saying the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Mona. “So I thought maybe we could ring the church bells to unify people.”
Pastor Ric said he “thought it was a great idea and decided to ring the bell 19 times (due to COVID-19), so I notified other church pastors in the area. What’s interesting is seeing people coming out, standing on the bridge, or sitting in their cars in the church parking lots and listening.”
“We plan on continuing to do this until this is over.”
Pastor Ric also provides a weekly sermon on radio station WNBZ 106.3 FM at noon on Sundays.
Pastor Ric indicated that some of his parishioners have been reciting John 1:9 during the bell ringing, which states, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”
Currently, other churches in Willsboro as well as those in Elizabethtown, Essex, Lewis, and Westport have joined the movement.
OTHER ACTIVITIES OF COMFORT
Since they can’t meet and hold regular services, local churches have utilized other methods to keep in touch with their parishioners.
Rev. Fred Shaw of the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, and First Congregational Church of Lewis sent a message to his parishioners which in part stated, “I write to you from the comfort (confined) space of my home. I know most of you are also confined to your homes but I hope there is still much comfort in your life. There is no social distancing with God so I am thankful that God is with you.
“If you are interested and have the technology, there are numerous worship services available on-line. A list of UCC churches is available at www.uccny.org/live-stream.
“…I never anticipated the kind of changes mentioned in this letter. What has not changed is the fact that your church is still here for you. If there is anything I can do, please do not hesitate to call me. Let’s keep in touch and keep each other well.
“I hold you all in my prayers and know that many of you do the same for me. Thank you. We are still one. Thank God for the good things which do not change. If you hear our bells ringing, it is our signal of hope. Enjoy.”
GOD ALWAYS OPEN
Pastor Tom Smith of the Westport Federated Church has been reaching out to his church members through social media. The sign posted on the church door states, “Church closed. God always open.” Pastor Tom gives an informal religious discussion daily on the church’s Facebook page at 8:30 a.m., though they can be viewed at any time. He also provides an on-line worship service Sundays at 9:30.
“I like to give an encouraging word; something to help get us through these times and to let people know they are not alone, and that God is always watching,” said Pastor Tom.
Generally, he sits at his desk and delivers the approximate 15 minute messages, which are often impromptu, such as discussing objects on his desk that have faith significance. “We have to do all we can,” said Pastor Tom.
