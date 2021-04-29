PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County’s sales-tax revenues are $2.36 million ahead of budget projections following a major reconciliation that occurred this month, county Treasurer Kimberly Davis says.
“We are up 4 percent from the actual revenue that we received for this same time last year,” she told Rotary Club of Plattsburgh members during their virtual weekly meeting Wednesday.
“I am optimistic about our numbers this year and I look forward to seeing all of your businesses thrive and, in essence, the county with that sales-tax revenue.”
Asked what impact the eventual lifting of U.S.-Canada border restrictions on nonessential travel could have on the county, Davis said not much emphasis was put on potential Canadian traffic when sales-tax projections were being developed.
“If we continue on course and don’t have any major hiccups, don’t have another wave of COVID, don’t have any shutdowns, we will have a very good year.”
EVERY DIME
During the meeting, Davis also discussed how sales tax — the county’s primary source of revenue — fared in 2020 in the face of COVID-19.
Echoing previous comments, Davis said initial sales-tax revenues put the county on pace for a banner year. By April, that revenue stream was $1.4 million ahead of projections.
“But the panic and uncertainty of what was to come was incredible, as I’m sure it was for all of you. Were we going to be able to keep our lights on? Were we going to be able to pay our bills? Were we going to be able to keep our employees?”
Though many county offices were not deemed essential — including Davis’ — and had to decrease staff, she said everyone pitched in.
A voluntary furlough program saved the county more than $1 million, she said, and not backfilling 49 positions saved an additional $2 million. On top of that, other measures to tighten spending, such as canceling all travel that wasn't legally required, were implemented.
“I’m only slightly exaggerating when I say that (County Administrator) Mike Zurlo had to approve every pen purchase," Davis said. "I mean, we were really cognizant of every dime that we were spending.”
At the time, the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) projected a sales-tax loss of 9 percent to 20 percent, a frightening prospect in the face of expenses, she continued.
COUNTY SURVIVED
But the county survived.
“One of the things that really saved us was this was the first full year that we received sales tax from the internet," Davis said.
The explosion of internet sales that occurred while people stayed home due to the pandemic helped curb the county’s expected losses and worries about impacts to car and gasoline sales, typically two of the county's three major sales-tax generators, she added.
“And I’m only slightly joking when I say alcohol sales helped that as well, because those certainly spiked.”
Additionally, the county tends to err on the conservative side with its sales-tax projections.
"In the end, we did receive 3.6 percent less than we had the year before, but we ended up ahead 2.7 percent over what we actually thought, which, given everything else that happened last year, was quite amazing," Davis said.
