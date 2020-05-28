PLATTSBURGH — During a Clinton County Health Department briefing Wednesday, county officials and health experts encouraged people to continue abiding by COVID-19-related guidelines as the North Country region readies for Phase 2 of reopening.
The region's control room was still closely monitoring relevant metrics to ensure Phase 1 business activities have not caused an increase in COVID-19-related incidence, member and County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said during the Facebook Live event.
“Please continue to do those things that got us this far: wear a mask, keep social distance, wash your hands and continue to be smart and safe.”
'DOES NOT FOLLOW PLANS'
Henry said the region was hopeful that it would soon receive word that it can begin opening Phase 2 businesses, which include professional services, administrative support, salons and barber shops, and retail.
He acknowledged the temptation to “push the envelope of safety” since local infection numbers are low, the weather is improving and activities, such as graduations, have been canceled or postponed.
He added that some may think we are nearing the end of the COVID-19 crisis, but no one can really say when that will be.
"We don’t really know how far we still have to go. We know we have a plan to phase in our businesses, but it is very apparent that this virus does not follow plans.”
Henry asked that people stay safe for their own health and the health of those around them, and for the businesses yet to reopen and employees who want to safely return to work.
“It would be disastrous if we had to go back to square one and re-start. I know none of us want that.”
NEW WORKFLOWS
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s offices are gradually increasing their in-person volumes, Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said.
Additionally, the hospital is working through backlog appointments and has started doing elective procedures again.
CVPH is establishing new workflows, since use of waiting rooms is not an option and, per state guidelines, patients must be tested prior to the vast majority of non-emergency procedures.
The hospital will soon start scheduling procedures that require inpatient stay as well, and on Monday the CVPH Diagnostic Center near Hannaford will reopen for laboratory and radiology testing.
“It’s important to note, though, that we’re not opening it up as just a walk-in, that in fact all of that testing will be done by appointment," Rietsema said, adding that more details will be released later this week.
He further noted that, as of Tuesday, the hospital had just one COVID-19 patient, and has not seen any increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Regarding visitation, Rietsema said the restrictions that have been and remain in place come from state guidelines.
He did not have a clear answer for when those will relax, noting that the most effective way to keep health care workers and patients safe is to keep people distanced.
SMALL GROUPS
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff acknowledged the work of all her colleagues, giving special thanks to the contact tracing team, which includes public health staff and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies.
“They above all else are adhering to the mission, our collective mission as a county, as a region, as a state, and that is to protect the health of the public."
Streiff emphasized the need to continue wearing cloth face coverings even as people spend more time outside and the masks become less comfortable as temperatures increase.
She also advised only gathering in small groups and not mingling with other people you do not live with, pointing to the jump in cases reported following parties held by college-age students.
The health department continues to recommend that people avoid playground equipment, especially if it is marked closed, Streiff said, adding that people from different households should not share equipment as the virus is still transmissible via surfaces.
And those at higher risk of severe illness, such as those with medical conditions and older adults, should still avoid visiting outdoor settings or being around a lot of other people, she said.
YARD, GARAGE SALES
Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said yard and garage sales present risks for virus transmission since people may mingle at a close distance and touch the sale items.
If many sales were held now, that could result in additional cases and increased burden on the hospital, which "could definitely hurt our chances for continued phased openings of our county," he added.
Kanoza would encourage people to wait to have their sales until later in the summer and to come up with plans to keep the sales safe.
He advised putting certain measures in place that they could advertise on signs, such as not allowing more than 10 people at a time and requesting that people wear masks, and having hand sanitizer available.
REOPENING QUESTIONS
The officials fielded several questions related to reopening.
Henry said it is believed the Department of Motor Vehicles may open some time in June, but he did not have a definitive date to provide.
Regarding reopening of the local mall, he said guidelines would consider both the mall’s individual stores and its common spaces.
Kanoza said there will be state guidance for salons, and directed owners to contact the North Country Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting a sector-specific webinar Friday, for the most updated information.
Regarding whether early intervention services fell into Phase 2 or Phase 4, Streiff said that, like other school services, they are being provided in an adjusted way in order to protect families and providers.
"The guidance on that is going to be evolving just like all other guidance and at this time, we’re going to continue to accept referrals just like we have been.
"But the manner in which services are delivered is going to be dependent on how safe it is for in-person services to be provided.”
