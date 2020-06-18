PLATTSBURGH — Tuesday and Wednesday, the Clinton County Health Department reported no active cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County.
“We still need all of you to simply remember all the hard work and sacrifices that we have made over the last few months and to keep doing the protective safety measures that you’ve been doing," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said during a Facebook Live briefing Wednesday.
That message was not just for residents.
“We expect all who live here or visit Clinton County to respect our residents and support the businesses and services that keep our community strong by following the safety guidelines that have been established to protect their workers and community members," Kanoza added.
“We are now well into Phase 3, and Phase 4 is only about 10 days away," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said. "Please don’t become complacent. Stay safe. Be smart.”
COUNTY DEPARTMENTS
Henry explained that, with the exception of the Department of Motor Vehicles office, all county departments had started safely reopening to the public.
Those offices were required to initiate protocols, such as “frequency of cleaning surfaces, relocating office furniture in waiting areas to ensure proper social distancing and to ensure that proper safety precautions were in place.”
He noted that many departments have installed plexiglass barriers at reception areas, and that floor markings indicate where people should stand and how to enter certain departments to maintain social distancing.
Many are operating on an appointment-only basis, and appointments are encouraged in order to reduce walk-ins and the potential for long wait times, Henry said.
Signage around the county buildings seeks to ensure those with COVID-19 symptoms do not enter and advises people to maintain social distancing and wear masks, he added.
Additionally, hand sanitizing stations have been placed in common areas.
'PLEASE BE PATIENT'
Henry noted that, though most county offices are open to the public, many have employees still out on furlough.
“Please be patient with our current staff as they process your transaction.”
He said the DMV was continuing to process transactions through the mail, and was awaiting an executive order from the governor to allow local DMVs to reopen.
“Once we receive word on the exact date the DMV is allowed to open, the DMV will then be open for appointments only," Henry continued.
"We will be forthcoming with information on how to make an appointment and the operational status of DMV.”
Each department’s operational status is available at clintoncountygov.com.
MUNICIPALITIES
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who acts as the local government liaison for the county's COVID-19 incident command group, spoke about the changes municipal offices have been undergoing.
In March, a directive issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo required municipalities to reduce staffing levels.
This resulted in many office buildings closing their doors to the public or reducing hours, and meetings taking place over video platforms.
"All the while, local governments maintained key public services," Cashman noted.
ADVICE
Throughout the pandemic, local government offices have undergone physical modifications, including the installation of plexiglass, hand sanitizing stations and directional floor guidance, Cashman said.
Similar to county government, municipalities have developed safety plans based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and conversations with the Health Department.
Even as office spaces open, people are encouraged to take advantage of alternatives, such as paying bills online, through the mail or via secure dropbox, or using email to contact officials.
"If you do need to see someone in person, your patience and understanding in advance will be most appreciated," the supervisor said.
Cashman advised people to consider scheduling appointments in advance, read signs to help them navigate the buildings, allow themselves extra time to transact their business and, if they are sick, stay home.
"Be prepared to wear a mask," he continued. "Employees are wearing masks, and you’re being asked to do the same to protect them, as they are wearing masks to protect you."
Cashman said many have asked when we will return to a sense of normalcy; he honestly does not believe we ever fully will.
"What we can count on, though, is that local government will continue to serve your community to the best of our abilities, remain vigilant in our work to protect public health and maintain a certain level of normalcy within the government structure."
'WE MUST PROTECT THEM'
During the question and answer session, Kanoza said University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital was not yet open for visitors and noted that the governor had only just recently released information on that front.
He did not know when nursing homes would be allowed to have visitors, adding that movement on that is slow.
Those residents "are a most at-risk population group," Kanoza said. "We must protect them."
He said the Health Department should have seen a recent blip if additional COVID-19 cases had resulted from recent protesting.
"We have not yet seen that so that’s good news, I would knock on wood."
Again addressing a popular question, Kanoza said garage and yard sales can happen, noting that Cuomo revised an executive order to increase the cap on gatherings from 10 to 25 people.
He continued to stress that property owners should ask people to wear masks while browsing.
