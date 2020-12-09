Cl.Co. official: Public letting guard down

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County's active case count broke 100 for the first time in more than two weeks Tuesday.
Clinton County Health Department reported 21 new cases and three people who had been incorrectly labeled as recovered in Monday's report for a total of 101.
Additionally, data on the New York Forward website showed the county's positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average came in at 3.6 percent based on Monday's numbers, placing it on the path toward being labeled a micro-cluster zone.
CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau said many of the new cases were not clearly linked to any known infections and were spread throughout the county.
"Many individuals are becoming infected after letting their guard down around friends and family members, also referred to as 'living room spread,'" she said.
"We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for all residents to continue to take precautions. Reduce your interactions with friends and family as much as possible, wear a face mask, keep your distance from others, wash your hands often, avoid crowds and gatherings, and stay home if you are sick."
If the county maintains an average positivity rate above 3.5 percent for nine more days, and has an average of 15 or more new daily cases, it would be labeled a "yellow" precautionary zone under the state's micro-cluster protocols.
Associated restrictions include a 25-person cap on all non-residential gatherings and the requirement that houses of worship operate at 50 percent of maximum capacity.
Additionally, schools must test 20 percent of all in-person students and employees in the two weeks following announcement of the zone designation. If that testing yields a lower positivity rate than the greater community, schools do not have to continue testing in order to remain open.
"CCHD continues to communicate regularly with our local K-12 schools on numerous items," Trudeau said, "including the need to continue prevention safety messaging to their families, implementation of remote learning when positive cases are identified, and planning for possible testing for a percentage of the school population, if needed due to micro-cluster protocols."
Local nursing homes reported new COVID-19 cases this week.
A Clinton County Nursing Home employee, who has limited exposure to residents and abided by coronavirus precautions, tested positive based on a Dec. 3 test.
"This employee was notified and is self-quarantining at home. Thankfully, this individual is not symptomatic," a press release from the county said.
Infection control and prevention measures, including face masks, eye protection, pre-shift staff screenings, social distancing and weekly testing are in place, Administrator Wendie Bishop said.
Plattsburgh Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Elena Vega-Castro posted on Facebook Sunday that, out of 51 staff results received over the weekend, one was positive.
"I have witnessed the resilience in our staff and residents and we are so proud and blessed to have them," she wrote. "I have seen their super hero capes and their halos.
"We will continue to keep you and our community posted. Please stay safe."
Meadowbrook Healthcare has reported no positive cases among its resident population since the pandemic started. Most recently, a staff member tested positive through facility-wide testing conducted Nov. 24.
The Plattsburgh nursing home has put up a sign that reads, in part, "Please Help Keep COVID Out of Our House!"
“If it’s prevalent in our community, it tragically gets into the nursing homes," Administrator/CEO Paul Richards said in a statement.
"Metaphorically, we’ve been hard at work building sandbags since March trying to stop the virus flood from entering. And with the vaccine on the horizon, we plead for our staff and our community to be smart and steadfast now more than ever."
