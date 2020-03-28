PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has always been a community of resiliency, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said, pointing specifically to the 2015 Dannemora prison break and the 1998 ice storm.
“The North Country stood up and we did what we needed to do," he said during a Clinton County Health Department media conference streamed on Facebook live Friday.
But this is different, Favro continued, as law enforcement is aiming at a moving, invisible target: COVID-19.
Officers will need the general public’s eyes and ears to combat that target, and those who see group gatherings should notify law enforcement right away.
"Getting together is only going to cross-contaminate and create a bigger problem for the already hardworking members of this team to be able to combat this issue," Favro said.
STAY CALM, STAY HOME
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry gave an update on the actions Clinton County has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the legislature approved a resolution canceling interest charges on real property tax payments for the month of March.
They are also in the process of filing an amendment to the foreclosure order, which will allow this year’s foreclosures to roll over into next year, Henry said.
Henry and his fellow legislators will discuss ways the county can help both businesses and individuals affected by the crisis.
“Please stay calm, please stay at home. We will get through this with everyone’s cooperation.”
CONTACT TRACING
Of the 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, seven are connected to one specific positive case, Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said.
“That says our contact tracing is working.”
He said the recommendation for those who get sick remains the same: stay home, monitor and treat your symptoms, call your health care provider if you are concerned.
Kanoza said a good question people can ask themselves to determine if they should go to the emergency room is whether they would go under normal circumstances.
“Even if your symptoms are due to coronavirus, they are probably not an emergency.”
Those who have symptoms but have not been tested should assume they have COVID-19 and take precautions, he added.
EMERGENCY SYSTEM
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day assured people that the emergency response system — including 9-1-1, police, fire and EMS — is "fully in place, capable and ready to go."
"At this time, there are no debilitations of those services.”
Emergency services staff are working to distribute resources like masks, gowns, gloves, eye protection and hand sanitizer to medical professional at hospitals and offices, law enforcement, fire and EMS responders, and staff at long-term care nursing home facilities.
Day noted that some people have donated supplies and that his office is working with the State Department of Health's Medical Emergency Response Cache, which is supplied by the Federal Strategic National Stockpile, to get more.
'WE'VE JUST BEGUN THE CLIMB'
When it comes to why prison guards can’t wear masks and gloves, Favro said that has to do with the shortage of supplies.
“From what I understand, we’ve just begun the climb; we’re not at the top of the hill yet.
For everybody to start wearing masks and gloves, if it gets to a point where our health care providers need to address medically certain issues with people, they’re not going to be able to do that.”
At Clinton County Jail, Favro is urging officers handling someone suspected of having any symptoms and who has not been at the jail for 14 days to use equipment such as portable eye goggles, gloves and masks.
