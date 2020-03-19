PLATTSBURGH — As of Wednesday morning, 44 people in Clinton County had been tested for COVID-19.
Of those, eight had come back negative and just one, the case announced Monday, had come back positive; the rest were still pending, Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said at a press conference Wednesday.
“We are checking every hour on the hour to make sure that we’re getting our test results.”
12 QUARANTINED
She added that an additional 12 people who had either been identified as close contacts of the confirmed case or who had traveled to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "countries of concern" were placed in quarantine for 14 days to make sure they do not develop symptoms.
“Everyone who we have asked to be on quarantine or on isolation has been incredibly cooperative and we really appreciate that," Streiff said.
She said it was extremely difficult for the Health Department to balance people wanting to know more details about the first identified patient and respect for his confidentiality.
"Please know that we are confident that we are protecting the public to the extent that the public needs to be protected at this time.
If you have not heard from us, please know that you have not been identified as being a close contact.”
Streiff added that, just because someone has been deemed a close contact does not mean they require a test.
"If they are not symptomatic, that test may come back negative and provide no useful information."
'REMAIN AT HOME'
We know that COVID-19 is spreading, Streiff continued, and it is possible there are a lot of local cases that have not been identified due to the testing shortage.
"I will say I think that we’ve done a good job so far as a region of implementing the social distancing that we need to implement.
Travel remains a concern, travel domestically is still open so that is why we are asking people to remain at home unless you absolutely cannot remain at home."
Those who felt they had been exposed to COVID-19 in some way were advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and follow up with their health care providers if they developed symptoms.
Streiff also encouraged people to look out for their mental well-being.
"Take time to check in with yourself during the day, take a break from the news, do something enjoyable.
We all need to make sure that we’re taking care of our mental health right now because this is an extremely difficult time for all of us."
EFFECTIVE TOOL
Streiff explained that contact tracing involves interviewing the people most immediately involved, then proceeding from there as the Health Department identifies more people who may have come into contact with the patient, even in an ancillary way.
The department's trained public health nurses practice this routinely for other notifiable diseases such as pertussis and salmonella.
It is an effective tool, Streiff said, and that is why public health has utilized it for more than 100 years.
Measures like contact tracing, social distancing and hygiene practices sound basic, but they really work, she added.
TESTS REQUESTED
Streiff emphasized that the shortage of testing kits was not unique to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and that the Health Department had put in multiple requests for more to the State Office of Emergency Management.
Per State Department of Health guidance, those tests will be reserved for health care workers who become symptomatic, so they do not spread COVID-19 if that is what they are afflicted with, and those with serious symptoms who need to be hospitalized.
As of early Wednesday morning, the number of remaining test kits was in the 70s, CVPH Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard-Canning said.
VISITATION SUSPENDED
Howard-Canning discussed some newer measures CVPH was implementing, including suspending visitation effective 9 p.m. Wednesday.
“We would ask anyone in the hospital or family members that have individuals in the hospital to consider the use of technology, the telephone, if they have a phone or an iPad or a way to connect with technology.
We are working through our resources to do the same thing to hopefully have that available to people.”
The hospital additionally decided to cancel and reschedule all non-essential surgeries, procedures or appointments within offices.
Howard-Canning noted that they have surgery staff on-call that will be able to handle emergencies.
DEDICATED TEAM
Hospital staffing levels remained strong, Howard-Canning noted, and the facility has a strong plan in place to manage the situation as it evolves.
Regarding ventilators, she said the hospital felt prepared and has secured additional ventilators and BiPAP machines.
“We continue to work with New York state to be sure we have what we need to take care of the community.”
Howard-Canning expressed gratitude to everyone working in the CVPH organization and to the families making sacrifices for that to happen.
"This has been a very trying time and I can tell you our team is extremely dedicated to making sure that people have what they need.”
