PLATTSBURGH — As of this morning, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County.
According to a Clinton County Health Department press release, eight of those are community residents and one is an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility.
So far, 90 tests have come back negative and 81 people are in quarantine without symptoms.
Another 10 are isolated due to symptoms or positive test results.
"Many more individuals are also self-quarantining or self-isolating based upon general recommendations for anyone who suspects they may have been exposed or are having symptoms, even if they have not been tested," the release said.
INCIDENT COMMAND
Clinton County partners have expanded the unified incident command and operational model.
Emergency Services Director Eric Day, Sheriff David Favro, Legislature Chairman Mark Henry and Director of Public Health John Kanoza now share the duties of incident commander, the release said.
In a statement, Kanoza explained that, since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, organizations and individuals in the county, state and country have been trained in applying the Incident Command System (ICS) in all types of situations, including public health emergencies.
"The Incident Command System is the formal process used by firefighters to maintain effectiveness in any situation," Kanoza said.
The ICS allows for both expansion as needed and a smooth transition back to day-to-day operations when an incident is over, the release said.
"Moving forward, updates from CCHD will include information from other county entities as we all work together to address issues and resident concerns over COVID-19," Kanoza added.
NONESSENTIAL GATHERINGS
Favro reminded residents and businesses that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has prohibited nonessential gatherings in New York State, and that they should not promote activities that cause people to congregate.
Regarding enforcement, Favro said, "While law enforcement may have other priorities at the moment, information gathered now may be used in the future with a possibility of civil penalties against individuals and businesses that refuse to comply."
All local public health and governmental entities continue to push the message that, to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community, residents must stay home as much as possible, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.