PLATTSBURGH — There are now seven cases of COVID-19 among Clinton County residents, according to a Clinton County Health Department press release sent out this afternoon.
Additionally, 71 people are quarantined; 11 of those individuals have a history of travel that warrants quarantine, and another 11 are in isolation due to illness.
Fifty-seven tests have come back negative so far.
In a statement, Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said he appreciated the sacrifices residents are making to help protect the community.
“It’s not easy to stay at home, especially if you are feeling well, but it is necessary.”
Those feeling sick are advised to stay home except to get medical care, a critical step to reducing the spread of COVID-19, the release said.
"Other steps include separating yourself from other people in your home, cleaning commonly touched surfaces and monitoring your symptoms."
“Most people who become infected with COVID-19 will have symptoms that can be managed at home,” Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said in a statement.
“If you develop symptoms such as difficulty breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse (wake-up), bluish lips or face, call 9-1-1 and advise the call center if you suspect COVID-19 is the cause.”
