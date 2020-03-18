PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County offices will be making changes to staffing and service delivery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes reducing non-essential workforce by 50 percent.
DMV, CLERK'S OFFICE
On Tuesday, County Clerk John Zurlo announced that, effective Thursday, his offices and the Department of Motor Vehicles will both reduce staffing and commence with new office hours: 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Thursday evening DMV hours will be canceled.
Both offices will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
“We will be providing almost all the regular services with a few exceptions while lowering the amount of traffic in and out of the offices," Zurlo said.
Zurlo will not be available in office until further notice.
These changes will be reevaluated in two weeks’ time.
TREASURER'S OFFICE
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said that, due to the reduction in staff, her office's hours would change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 23 through March 31.
"What we’re asking the public to do is, as much as possible, to mail in their payments to reduce the number of people coming into the building and that staff are interacting with."
Davis advised people to go into a post office and get their envelops hand-postmarked to ensure their payments are postmarked by the deadline.
People are still welcome to call the Treasurer's Office with questions.
Davis said she had not heard anything from the state on how the outbreak affects the foreclosure process.
She explained that, if the Clinton County Government Center were to shut down, the governor would be asked to sign an executive order to extend payment and year-end report deadlines.
"Everyone has to work together to get us through this including the state," Davis said. "They've done a good job."
She said everyone should do all they can to keep others safe.
"We really need to take this seriously to ensure we don’t have a further outbreak."
LANDFILL
The Clinton County Landfill and Recycling System, operated by Casella, is also reducing its staff by half.
“Based on the governor’s mandate, we’re trying to reduce the staff for our protection and the public’s,” Clinton County Landfill General Manager Sean Lukas said.
All satellite stations except the Mooers and Schuyler Falls transfer stations will be closed, Lukas said, while those stations will have extended hours to allow more time for those who will have to travel to dispose of their garbage.
The landfill’s main location at 286 Sand Road in Morrisonville will remain open with normal hours.
“We’ve reduced staff here as much as we could, but to maintain public health safety we have to keep things going here,” Lukas said.
— Staff Writer Ben Watson contributed to this report.
