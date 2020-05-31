PLATTSBURGH — A drive-in movie theater could be coming to the Clinton County Fairgrounds as soon as June 13.
"We’re going through the procedures with the Town of Plattsburgh and the Health Department," Clinton County Fair Manager Mike Perrotte told the Press-Republican.
"We're looking at getting it done. We're looking forward to it."
GOOD GUY PRODUCTIONS
Perrotte said his better half, Betsy Finnegan, had suggested the idea long before the pandemic when he was a promoter at Airborne Speedway.
But the idea was scrapped when he started working for a different company in Charlotte.
"More recently, she reminded me of it."
About a month ago, Perrotte had reached out to a company in Syracuse about setting up a drive-in theater.
Then, recently, he saw that his friend Eric Wilson of Good Guy Productions in Bloomingdale had set one up in Gabriels.
"I immediately contacted him and got the ball rolling."
MULTIPLE SCREENINGS
The plan is to do multiple screenings throughout the summer. Movie selections have yet to be determined.
At this stage, the fairgrounds does not plan to offer concessions, Perrotte said.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town will work with the fairgrounds and the Clinton County Health Department to achieve the goal of opening up a drive-in within the best guidance and practices in the time of COVID-19.
The fairgrounds will need to address things like traffic control and social distancing, but Cashman does not believe those factors are insurmountable.
"We’ll do whatever we can to make sure that it’s successful, but we’ll need to put our heads together."
COME TOGETHER
Cashman said he has fond memories of going to drive-in movie theaters over the summer while growing up.
"I think that what is often seen as a throwback to the past would be a great way to come together as a community."
"I'm really looking forward to seeing it happen again," said Perrotte, who grew up in the era of drive-ins.
"It'll be fun, a lot of fun. Everyone is looking forward to getting out of the house."
He noted that the Clinton County Fair board members support developing a drive-in at the fairgrounds.
"We're trying to use the facility for entertainment purposes that will appease the community through different types of events."
If successful, could the fair bring back the drive-in movie theater in future summers?
"Absolutely," Perrotte said.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.