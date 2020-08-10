PLATTSBURGH — As 2021 budget preparations begin, Clinton County Administrator Mike Zurlo is expecting and asking his department heads for austere budget submissions.
"Especially if direct federal aid to state and local governments doesn't come to fruition," he told The Press-Republican Friday.
20 PERCENT
Zurlo said the department head budget meeting in which he outlined the current situation took place Wednesday morning.
"Those departments that get state aid, I want them to potentially assume a 20 percent reduction in their state revenue.
"I told them it's going to be very difficult to provide the same level of service but I need them to come up with solutions to submit budgets that are in line with the current fiscal picture."
For months, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has floated potential cuts in state aid to localities of at least 20 percent should further federal assistance not come down.
FEDERAL PROPOSALS
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act provided $150 billion to states, tribal governments and local governments with populations above 500,000, making both Clinton County itself and its composite municipalities ineligible.
In May, House Democrats introduced the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would provide $875 billion to state and local governments, $187.5 billion of which would go to counties.
The legislation passed the House with the support of most Democrats and one Republican representative May 15.
Days later, the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Act was introduced in both houses of Congress with Democratic and Republican sponsors, including North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville).
That bill would enact the Coronavirus Local Community Stabilization Fund, which would distribute $500 billion in emergency funding to all states, counties and communities based on population and need.
And at the end of July, U.S. Senate Republicans introduced a package of bills collectively known as the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act which included no new aid to state or county governments.
NYSAC PUSH
During a New York State Association of Counties press conference intentionally held Friday to coincide with the U.S. Senate's last day in session before its August recess, NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario spoke to the roles of county governments in the COVID-19 response.
Those have and continue to include managing quarantine, running testing facilities and tracing operations, and providing food assistance.
The pandemic has resulted in "an economic quadruple threat," he continued: a projected revenue loss of $13.5 billion statewide, higher and increased spending in responding to COVID-19, loss of jobs and business activity, and looming cuts in state reimbursement for state-mandated programs.
“These cuts have been aimed at social services, mental health, addiction, probation, across-the-board services that are needed now more than ever as people struggle with the stress and financial upheaval caused by the pandemic," Acquario said.
"It's time for the president, it's time for the congressional leaders to come together and compromise on a plan that provides state, county and local governments and school districts with direct and flexible aid they need to protect jobs and keep COVID-19 under control."
SALES TAX
Zurlo said sales tax numbers — the county's primary revenue source — continued to decline, though not as drastically as original estimates foretold.
"Luckily, we started the calendar year very robustly so we had some excess that, had this not happened, we would have had a banner, banner year.
"We were ahead of the game prior to COVID, so we've been able to hold off really bad numbers longer than we otherwise would have."
Zurlo said the latest electronic transfer of those funds was down another 15 percent, year over year.
He pointed to factors such as the U.S.-Canada border's continued closure to nonessential travel as well as impacts on the gasoline commodity, since the price of gas has been lower and fewer people have been traveling through and filling up their vehicles.
FURLOUGH PROGRAM
In April, the Clinton County Legislature adopted a furlough program with the intent of avoiding layoffs.
Zurlo said at the time that 150 county employees had been accepted for participation.
The goal was for all to return to work by July 31. Zurlo said Friday that all had done so, and confirmed internal discussions about a possible second round.
"But a lot of that is based on what the new federal unemployment benefit is determined to be."
When the furlough program was initiated, those who received such benefits were given an additional $600 per week. That expired at the end of last month.
DIFFICULT
Zurlo said there was no way the county was going to tax its way out of this problem.
"I don't even think that's doable, and there's no appetite to do so, so the solution is going to be reduction in operational budgets and that's a very difficult thing to do, but we are primed to do it."
Asked whether county residents could potentially expect a severe spike in taxes, Zurlo said it has always been a county priority not to over-tax.
"There are obviously additional pressures on all municipal governments this year and that's why we are continuing to seek direct aid to state and local governments because, absent that, services will be cut.
"Although we'll do our very best not to over-burden the taxpayer, it's going to be difficult."
