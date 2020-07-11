PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles will revert back to offering services by appointment only on Monday, July 13.
On July 6, the department had opened on a first-come, first-served basis for the first time in months.
One county employee described the line that day as "like Black Friday" and wait times in excess of two hours were reported. Lines of people waiting stretched outside the Clinton County Government Center, down Margaret Street, and wrapped around onto Court Street.
STATE GUIDANCE
Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo decided to change back to appointments in an effort to reduce wait times and queuing for the time being.
"The change comes after further guidance from the state regarding the operations of local DMVs," a county press release said.
Deputy County Administrator Kim Kinblom said the state has yet to determine the timeframe for when the DMV can return to seeing non-appointment customers.
"We are continuing to press for additional guidance for reopening."
ONLINE SYSTEM
The county has transitioned to an online system to facilitate the appointment process.
Clinton County residents can make 15-minute appointments by visiting clintoncountydmv.setmore.com.
"We continue to ask for your patience as many residents will be utilizing the services, so please expect appointment times to fill up quickly," the release said.
Kinblom said customers should arrive on time for their scheduled appointments in order to alleviate congestion by arriving early.
"Customers will enter the lobby and stand on a designated floor sticker to maintain six-foot distance and wait for their name to be called to enter the DMV office," she said.
"Everyone entering the lobby should be wearing a face-covering."
WEAR MASKS
Customers are asked to complete all appropriate paperwork prior to entering the DMV.
Forms are available at dmv.ny.gov or outside the DMV office in the Clinton County Government Center's main lobby.
The county has requested that only the customers bringing in the transactions enter the department, and that they wear face coverings and socially distance themselves from others.
Plexi-glass and floor markings have been installed in the DMV to protect employees and the public, the release said.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.