PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Democratic and Republican committees will hold two joint, drive-up petition-signing events for this year's candidates next month.
Representatives from town party committees will be in the Clinton County Government Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Saturday, March 6 and Saturday, March 13 to collect signatures.
SAFE, CONVENIENT
With the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis in mind, the state legislature put forth a bill recently signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that once again lowered the number of required signatures on nominating petitions by 70 percent.
According to the state Board of Elections 2021 Political Calendar, that comes to 1.5 percent of active enrolled voters of a political party in a political unit, or a specified number, whichever is less. For a county legislative district, the latter is 150.
But that could still be a lot of people to come in contact with when it comes to typical door-to-door petitioning, Clinton County Republican Committee Chair Clark Currier said.
His Democratic counterpart, Jerry Marking, said County Treasurer Kimberly Davis first put the idea for the joint drive-through event in his head, and things went from there.
The Democrats then reached out to Currier, who brought it up to his committee at a recent meeting.
"We thought it would be a good idea to get people COVID-distanced and it would be convenient for a lot of people," Currier said.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
Marking said the event will allow people to stay in their cars the whole time.
"If they want to get out, that's fine. We're going to have candidates there with petitions that need to be signed."
He said the county Board of Elections will also have representation at the event.
Currier added that those present will verify that the people who show up are registered voters and direct them to the appropriate petitions.
"I'm kind of excited about it," he said. "It’s something different. I hope it works well."
Marking confirmed masks will be required and that all health department guidelines will be followed.
COUNTY POSITIONS
According to a press release, applicable petitions will be available for 4th Judicial District delegates, state and county committee members, county office candidates and possibly others.
County offices up for election this fall are:
• District attorney
• Treasurer
• Area 2 legislator, which represents the towns of Altona, Ellenburg, Clinton and Dannemora — excluding the Village of Dannemora — and part of Mooers
• Area 4 legislator, which represents most of the Town of Plattsburgh and part of Beekmantown
• Area 6 legislator, which represents the towns of Saranac and Black Brook as well as parts of Dannemora and the Town of Plattsburgh
• Area 8 legislator, which represents parts of the City and Town of Plattsburgh
• Area 10 legislator, which represents part of the City of Plattsburgh
IF YOU GO
Registered Democrats and Republicans in Clinton County are welcome to participate in drive-up petition-signing events in the Clinton County Government Center parking lot at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Representatives from town committees will be present to collect signatures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6 and Saturday, March 13.
All health guidelines, including mask-wearing, will be followed.
