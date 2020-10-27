PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department reported 10 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
Three each were linked to the SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Correctional Facility clusters and four were among the community at large.
With 19 people moved into the "recovered" category since Friday, that left 38 active cases in the county, according to the agency's update.
CCHD currently only posts case updates Monday through Friday.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
One of the greater community cases was a Cumberland Head Elementary School staff member whose positive test was reported Saturday, prompting the school to shift to remote learning for 48 hours per the Beekmantown Central School District's revised reopening plan.
According to a ParentSquare update, the individual had mild symptoms Wednesday and, per district protocols, contacted Cumberland Head Principal Darcy Stoutenger and did not enter the building Thursday or Friday.
"The staff member had limited movement around the building while in attendance last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," Stoutenger said in an email to the Cumberland Head community Saturday.
The staffer, a non-classroom teacher who was in contact with a small number of students and staff, was instructed to see a primary care provider, the update said.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Mannix told The Press-Republican that four staff members and about 10 students had been placed in precautionary quarantine in connection with the employee case.
UPDATE TUESDAY
The employee was following all safety protocols while on campus and did not have contact with students or staff from the main campus, according to the update.
Stoutenger said custodians had disinfected the building Friday and would again by 8 a.m. Monday so staff could safely return and provide remote instruction during the closure.
The district will have an announcement regarding the resumption of in-person learning Tuesday morning, Mannix said.
This was the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 within Beekmantown Central School District.
Last month, when a Beekmantown Elementary School second-grader tested positive for COVID-19, the whole district temporarily shifted to fully remote instruction.
About 60 people were placed under precautionary quarantine, but there was no spread, which Mannix said at the time indicated the effectiveness of COVID-19 safety measures.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
In an update posted to the SUNY Plattsburgh website Monday evening, President Dr. Alexander Enyedi wrote that no new cases within the college community were reported that day.
The college had reported one new student case each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Enyedi said 32 cases had been recorded within the college community since the cluster first began to emerge about two weeks ago.
CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau told The Press-Republican Monday that 35 total had been linked to the college's COVID-19 cluster. When tallying a cluster, the health department also notes "epi-linked" cases, even if they are not associated with the location itself.
Enyedi added that one student who had tested negative with rapid tests was in precautionary isolation while awaiting additional results.
"By direction of the county health department, 153 students (75 on-campus and 78 off-campus) and seven employees are in mandatory or precautionary quarantine," he continued.
"This includes participants in one of last week's pools examined by SUNY Upstate Medical University who have been retested due to initial results that were weak and indeterminate."
Pooled surveillance testing is set to continue this week.
14 AT PRISON
The total number of cases at Clinton Correctional Facility stood at 14, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Monday.
DOCCS said mass testing at the Dannemora prison began Sept. 30. The number of staff cases by facility is not disclosed "for safety and security reasons."
The agency is conducting targeted testing of its entire incarcerated population, which is expected to be completed by the end of November.
Symptomatic inmates are immediately isolated and tested, DOCCS said. If they are positive for the coronavirus, that initiates contact tracing.
"Any individual that is COVID-19 positive or in quarantine as part of a contact trace is not allowed a visit," DOCCS said.
Staff, inmates and visitors are required to wear masks and all individuals being transferred from a county jail to a state prison must test negative before being moved to DOCCS custody.
DOCCS said staff undergo daily screenings and are provided with sufficient personal protective equipment.
