PLATTSBURGH — A local group is still encouraging people to commemorate Earth Day's 50th anniversary this week, albeit in the areas around their homes while keeping in mind social distancing guidelines.
In March, the Clinton County Legislature had proclaimed Saturday, April 25 Clinton County Clean-up Day in honor of Wednesday's milestone anniversary after the Earth Week Planning Committee — part of the local Climate Action Coalition — had approached the board.
"The plan was for each town, city, hamlet or village to devise a community clean-up, park beautification plan or activity that would enhance their town," committee member Marti Martin explained.
Additionally, they had planned to hold a "Day of Commemoration" at Point au Roche State Park Saturday, April 18, which would have featured 20 to 25 exhibitors.
That was before restrictions, including social distancing, were put in place to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Planning for the two main events had started in November, with committee members getting together once a month to come up with and vet ideas.
Martin had also hoped to start a pilot composting program in the City of Plattsburgh.
The event at Point au Roche will be rescheduled for a future date, but it was decided that the pandemic would not best plans for the clean-up, she said.
"This Saturday, households throughout Clinton County are encouraged to focus on the property around their homes, while keeping in mind social distancing."
She suggested a general clean-up or planting a new flower bed, vegetable garden or tree as possible activities.
"If a roadside clean-up near your home is the chosen task, family households, not groups, are encouraged to wear protective covering and be mindful of any traffic, which should be diminished due to less driving," Martin said.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo reiterated that point.
"We just want to make sure ... that any initiatives that are taking place to honor the 50th anniversary (of Earth Day) are done so in complete compliance with social distancing standards.
We want everybody to get outside and do their thing to honor the event, but do so in a way that’s completely compliant with social distancing standards."
DO OUR PART
Martin plans to participate in the event by cleaning up a portion of Route 9 along the lake and transplanting some seedlings for her own personal garden.
She believes that with the effective "stay at home" restrictions, more people are getting outdoors and feeling a connection to the Earth and nature.
"It’s creating a time for pause, for people to stop and think about what’s important and relate that to the environment."
Martin thinks people are becoming more aware of their food supplies as a result of the pandemic, making them want to start gardens or support community-supported agriculture (CSA) groups.
"They have an opportunity to buy organic food and food that’s been grown by people that we know and not to necessarily rely on the food supply that comes from thousands of miles away."
People can celebrate Earth Day every day by being cognizant of consuming less, taking advantage of local food when it is in season, or composting their garden or kitchen waste, she added.
“We all can do our part no matter how big or how small."
