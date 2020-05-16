PLATTSBURGH — Numbers from the state show that Clinton County's sales tax levels were down 22.5 percent for the month of March, County Administrator Michael Zurlo said during the legislature's meeting Wednesday.
That amounts to a gross loss of about $781,000 for the county and its municipalities.
Sales tax is the county's primary revenue source.
SEVERE RESULTS
Zurlo explained that the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) has designated variations for mild, middle and severe results with regard to sales tax numbers.
"These numbers on the first sales tax draw lean more towards the severe results," Zurlo said.
The administrator's team has calculated that, if those numbers continue throughout the year, it would result in a $9.2 million reduction to Clinton County's coffers, part of a larger $12.5 million gross reduction to both the county and its municipalities.
"Obviously we’re hoping that doesn’t last and we end up in a medium or mild reduction scenario," Zurlo said.
STATE AID REDUCTION
New York State's Fiscal Year 2021 budget, passed in April, allows Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Division of Budget Director Robert Mujica to make budget adjustments throughout the year.
Since the federal government has yet to provide additional relief to states and counties — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act only provided aid to local governments whose populations exceed 500,000 — it is expected that the state's first "clawback" of funding will be very high, Zurlo continued.
"We are looking at anywhere from a 20 to 50 percent reduction in state aid."
Zurlo told the Press-Republican Friday that it was rumored Mujica would not make that determination until the end of May.
FEDERAL HELP NEEDED
Federal assistance would do two things, Zurlo explained to legislators.
"It would help us on that sales tax number … but it would also help the State of New York, which would enhance their fiscal position which would result in less of a clawback of state aid to county government."
The House-proposed Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act is very rich in aid to state and local governments, Zurlo said, noting county governments would receive $187 billion nationally.
But he did not want legislators to get their hopes up, saying the bill will not pass.
President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the legislation, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) called the $3 trillion proposal "an unserious product from an unserious House majority."
Zurlo said his sense is that something will be done, and that everyone realizes there must be direct aid to state and local governments.
NYSAC and the National Association of Counties are continuing to push for that type of legislation, and the Clinton County Legislature passed a resolution Wednesday night calling on the Congressional delegation to provide counties direct aid to support them both in responding to COVID-19 and in their economic reopening efforts.
"Keep your fingers crossed because we will need federal assistance to provide us a way to navigate getting out of the fiscal crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Zurlo said.
SIMPLE FORMULA
Zurlo noted that measures the county has taken, such as implementing a furlough program and controlling expenses, could save about $4 million by year's end.
Neither NYSAC nor the county has started making predictions about the impact of the phased reopening on sales tax, he told the Press-Republican.
"Obviously though ... it’s a simple formula: the more business, the more things that are open and the more comfort level that the citizenry has, it should have an impact on sales tax numbers."
