City ZBA holds first virtual session

PLATTSBURGH — The city's Zoning Board of Appeals held a meeting via video conference Monday night, but tabled all items, choosing to discuss public comment practices for any future virtual meetings.
"Our original intent was to hear from the applicants and get some sort of public comment," Board Chair Ron Nolland said.
"It has come to light that we can change the procedures for this public comment period — and should."
PAST PRACTICES
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, board chairs for both the City of Plattsburgh Zoning Board and Planning Board had decided to postpone March meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those meetings had been rescheduled for this week, after which the boards planned to meet again in late April per their former schedules.
Board chairs had adopted new and temporary protocols in order to maintain social distance, while continuing service.
In addition to meeting remotely via web-based videoconference tool Zoom, the meetings were to be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel for public viewing.
Written comments were to be sent by noon on the respective meeting's date and no public comments were to be received during the meeting.
PUBLIC PUSHBACK
Some constituents, including members of downtown group the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, had expressed upset with the board's plans to continue its sessions.
They had said, because the controversial project to redevelop the city's Durkee Street parking area was on the agenda, and because that project was in the midst of its public comment stage, that the decision not to accept comments during the meeting would be "a slap in the face to everyone who lives, works, or visits in Plattsburgh."
During the Zoning Board's Monday night Zoom meeting, which had more than 100 views by the following day, viewers could comment via YouTube's live chat feature.
Some made comments like, "Why can't the board (wait to) meet (until) after the pandemic?" and, "Meetings of this nature should be conducted only for issues of urgent matters necessary for the health and welfare of the public."
CRAFTING CHANGES
All of that in mind, Nolland and the board voted to table the Durkee Street project and all other agenda items, including one addressing a requested expansion to the Vilas Home, until its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 20.
"At which time, we will do the process that we thought we were going to do tonight, but expanded," the board chair said. "It is our goal to run our meetings in the same way that we would if they were in-person meetings."
Board members then told city staff the features they would like in place, including the abilities for the public to:
• Attend meetings via Zoom
• Get on a speaker's list prior to and during virtual ZBA meetings
• Give comments virtually during live meetings
• Provide written comments via email
• Submit public comment videos for the record
Nolland also hoped the city could establish a way to accept voice messages and planned to set a time limit for any comments submitted via video and/or voicemail, as well as those made live.
CITY PLANS
City of Plattsburgh officials said, as of Monday night, that they were working to accommodate the board's requests.
As of that point, staff had figured out a way to allow up to 100 members of the public to "attend" via Zoom, issuing them a code to sit in as "observers." By the city's virtual Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, they had upped that capacity to 300.
Once it became time for public comment, and based on a queue of speakers, staff could open the mic up to commenters one at a time.
More details on that process were still being explored, and planned to be updated on the city's website in coming days.
