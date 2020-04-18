City votes to restructure employee positions

PLATTSBURGH — A unanimous Thursday night decision by the Plattsburgh City Common Council called for the restructuring of more than 60 city jobs to help cover estimated impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm deeply saddened," said Jason Keable, president of the city's largest union, American Federation of State County Municipal Employees Council 66 Local 788.
"I was kind of blindsided; nobody really knew. I wish there could have been more communication so that I could have helped out with the decision making."
THINGS HAVE CHANGED
City officials were projecting a $3 million-plus deficit for the coming year in response to COVID-19-related impacts, like possible lower sales tax revenues, less state aid, upped healthcare costs and decreased pension contributions.
Though the city had faced financial troubles in the past, City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said 2020 had once looked to be a good year for the Lake City.
"We had proposed an additional surplus of $600,000," he said at a Friday news conference. "Our fund balance at the end of the year was believed to be about $3.1 million — we were pleased about that. Things have changed."
STAFF REDUCTIONS
Kelly said the city could have looked at property taxes to make up for the projected losses.
"That would be about a 30 percent tax increase," he said, adding that city staff, Mayor Colin Read and the council had landed on staff reductions instead.
Though impacting a total of 62 city positions, Kelly said nearly half were currently vacant positions.
"Like the Recreation Department," he explained.
"There are several employees there who aren't working currently, but they're being paid."
With those types of situations out of the equation, 35 positions were left to be adjusted.
THE POSITIONS
A Friday news release gave the following breakdown of positions:
• Restructuring 30 union jobs.
• Restructuring five management jobs.
"These 35 jobs will be restructured, furloughed or laid-off," the release says.
"The city will negotiate with the various unions and department heads to seek alternatives to layoffs such as job-sharing, reduced hours, retirement incentives and salary freezes or reductions. The city will make every effort to reabsorb these individuals into these or other positions as working conditions, the budget and employee preferences permit."
It continues, "It will also leave vacant 11 positions that are currently vacant. The Common Council is also asking the Library Board to determine how to treat its 13 union workers and two managers during the period in which they are closed."
Keable noted possible adjustments to the City Clerk's Office, the Building Inspector's Office, the Department of Public Works and the Recreation Department, but said details were still being discussed as of Friday evening.
COUNCIL DISCUSSION
Though all city councilors voted in approval for the adjustments, some had wondered if the vote should have waited a week.
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) noted the severity of the city's fiscal standing, but said "this is obviously going to be very serious for 62 people; it's going to be very serious for families. We're talking about families losing health insurance in the middle of a pandemic."
The councilor, who also felt the public deserved more time to review and/or offer feedback on the decision, made a motion to table the item, which was backed by fellow councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Paul DeDominicas (D-Ward 4).
The other three councilors, Ira Barbell (Ward 1), Kelly and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6), disagreed, voting against that motion; Mayor Read voted with the latter three, breaking the stalemate.
Kelly said continuing city operations for another week would cost $90,000, equal to a 0.9 percent tax increase.
"This isn't going away," Barbell said.
"That's the reality. Nobody wants to move forward and lay people off. The bulk of the resources and expenses are staff. If we want another month to do this — we're going to cut more people."
Gibbs noted the next day, "last night's vote came after weeks of discussion and deliberation regarding our looming financial crisis. We deliberated and discussed for two and a half hours. That was probably the most difficult decision I have ever made while being on the council. I have full faith in the Budget and Finance Committee's recommendations to the council last night, which is what informed my vote."
MAYOR'S REACTION
Mayor Read said small cities were being bypassed by the aid being provided to households, businesses, the healthcare industry, state governments as well as cities with populations of more than 500,000 people.
"Small counties are also disadvantaged by all the various additional costs and reduced revenues, and are no doubt wondering if they too will have to reduce their workforce or hours by 15 percent or more," he says in a news release.
"I'm grateful for the generous unemployment insurance offered as part of the federal Stimulus Package (that) will guarantee any laid off worker 100 percent of their salary, up to about $56,000 per year. Still, the lack of a way to ensure workers' health care is the most difficult part of any solution."
