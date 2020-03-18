PLATTSBURGH — As the national pandemic continues, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read says things are changing on a daily basis.
"Yesterday, I asked all our department heads to provide a plan to immediately reduce the number of members of our workforce coming to work by 50 percent, while we still maintain all emergency and necessary services," Read said Wednesday morning.
"That was yesterday. Today, I am instructing all non-essential staff to go home."
STAFFING CHANGES
The city mayor defined essential staff as those who were engaged directly in the protection of health and safety of the community.
As of Wednesday morning, the City of Plattsburgh implemented the following staffing changes:
• Appropriate City Police Department staff, with additional staff on 24-hour call for emergency situations.
• Full staffing of the City Fire Department.
• Rotating City Environmental Services staff to ensure its water supply and wastewater treatment facilities remain fully operational.
• All other staff were asked to work from home to facilitate regular city business whenever possible, as well as form a rotation system to accommodate people who may need to schedule appointments.
"Every staff member is asked to support these efforts to their best possible extent," a city release says. "For many employees, it will be to stay home, stay safe and keep the public safe."
ADDED AMBULANCE
The mayor said the city would immediately place its recently announced second ambulance into service.
That vehicle would be stationed at the fire hall on the south side of the city, the release says, "to best serve the senior citizen populations at the nursing homes, high rises and extended care facilities."
CITY HALL: CLOSED
The municipality said City Hall was closed to the public, as well, except in the case of an emergency.
Wednesday afternoon, signs taped to the building's doors read: "All offices are closed. Please use Cornelia Street entrance for access if you have (an) emergency and need to enter City Hall."
The signs also told city residents to contact the mayor with questions or for access.
SERVICE CONTINUES
Read said the business of the city, as well as its Common Council, departments and boards would all continue.
"People can pay bills, checks are being issued, water mains are being fixed, we've doubled the ambulance service, etc.," Read told the Press-Republican, adding that other services, like leaf pickup, may be paused.
"So long as customers can work with us in different ways, like setting up fee-free accounts to pay their bills by auto-withdrawal, or making appointments with the Building Inspector for permits, etc., the city can go on indefinitely in this mode."
MEETING STATUS
While all unnecessary face-to-face city meetings were cancelled, the city planned to continue the meetings of its boards and Common Council via video.
"However, anyone can have comments read into the record, or can submit written comments via YouTube chat during the comment period, or, if they must, show up in person," he said.
"This has always been our policy, so I am grateful that we are ready for all this."
SAVING LIVES
"I ask that all residents and businesses engage in maximum social distancing and the minimum face-to-face operations possible to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and our residents, and afford the greatest opportunity to minimize the rate of spread of the coronavirus," Read says in a news release.
"Lives will be saved by your acts at this time."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.