PLATTSBURGH - There are four candidates running for three seats on the City of Plattsburgh Board of Education.
Incumbents Robert Hall Jr., Steve Krieg and Rod Sherman are seeking re-election, and Tom Lacey is also running.
Robert (Bobby) E Hall Jr.
Age: 55
Years on board: 8 years. First elected in July 2012.
"I am running for re-election to the Board of Education because I enjoy serving on the board, and I feel I am giving back to the community in my capacity as a board member. There are projects with which I have been involved that remain unfinished, and I would like to see them completed.
"The Saranac River footbridge repair project and a capital project that was approved last year are two examples. My goal for serving on the school board has remained consistent from the onset. I aim to be a voice, and therefore a vote, in support of providing the students of the Plattsburgh City School District with the best education the community can offer and maintain. I support our staff and am committed to keeping the unsurpassed level of education provided by this district."
Steve Krieg
Age: 62
Years on board: 10
"Education contributed to a fulfilling life for me, so I want to make sure the next generation has excellent educational opportunities. Public education faces serious problems as we emerge from this pandemic. Remote instruction has been robust in our district, but students will need significant resources when on-site instruction resumes, and we will have less resources than we had before the pandemic.
"I’ve been on the budget committees for 10 years, so I understand where savings can be achieved with the least harm to instruction. I am sensitive to the problems property taxpayers will face. I am active with the state association so I understand how other districts are responding. I previously attended meetings in Albany on my own time and at my own expense to provide input on implementation of federal legislation which was necessary for continued federal aid. I hope I can continue to serve."
Roderick P. Sherman
Age: 74
Years on board: 4 years (write-in May 2016 filled final year the unexpired term held by Dr. Stone and re-elected in May 2017 for 3-year term)
"I have been with the Plattsburgh City School District since July of 1967. I started my career as a mathematics teacher at the Plattsburgh Junior High School, and finished teaching computer science and mathematics at Plattsburgh High School. I retired in June of 2012.
"During my 39 years as union president, I worked with many teachers, principals, and PCSD superintendents in a deliberate effort to use collaboration and consensus building to create an environment where all stakeholders would be able to help find the best solutions to problems and spark new initiatives.
"This teaching and learning environment is critical for us to maintain a responsive school system for which we can all be proud to send our children and grandchildren. I will use my experience to keep this positive environment alive and well in Plattsburgh."
Tom Lacey
Age: 61
"We have to look at ways to safely get the students back in the classroom. The interaction between a teacher and a student and students with other students is essential. We can never lose that. Socializing, being with friends, meeting new friends, going to proms, concerts, plays, and sporting events is what high school is all about.
"If I am going to be an effective member of the City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education I have to think out of the box. The board sets the vision and goals for the school district. One school board member cannot do the job alone. We have to contribute our unique talents while working as a team with other school board members. We cannot have our own agenda. One of my attributes is I have always been a team player and I listen. I also research to be prepared. I am hoping to offer fresh ideas to our administration and school board."
