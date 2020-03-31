PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh residents worried about rumored busloads of people from downstate arriving here over the weekend can rest easy, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
He joined Clinton County Sheriff David Favro in denying the rumors Monday, saying they were false reports, and that all investigation into the subject, as well as contact with State Police, confirmed that there had been no “influx of people” arriving in buses.
VANDALS FOR THE PROLETARIAT
City Police is investigating the cases of graffiti spelling “Socialism or Barbarism” that appeared over the weekend twice on the outer walls of City Hall, as well as near the Jean Arthur mural on Protection Avenue.
Ritter said that the department has a broad time frame the crimes could have been committed, but are working to obtain any and all video surveillance from nearby buildings that could assist in catching the culprit.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Ritter said that officers haven’t had too many instances of having to break up large public gatherings due to the state’s COVID-19-related social distancing restrictions, but have come across private residences that have been holding parties.
He said that the department can do little without an arrest warrant, but advised those still gathering for similar parties to take the Clinton County Health Department, and other health agencies’, social distancing recommendations to heart.
“The health department has been reinforcing it every single day, but it seems like there is a segment of the population that is disregarding it completely,” Ritter said. “The health department has consistently been saying that this is the only way we’ll keep the spread (of COVID-19) down.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.