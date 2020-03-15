PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is taking further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The action from Mayor Colin Read and the Common Council, includes the closing of the City Gym and the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
Read is also strongly encouraging members of the public to do business with the City of Plattsburgh online, by telephone, and by mail, maintaining Centers for Disease Control social separation distances and protocols for those who insist on the usual range of public interactions in-person.
A formal Local State of Emergency and Local Emergency Order will be implemented in the city at 8 a.m.
"I do so as a reasonable and proactive response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus epidemic. The rate of incidence in New York State has been doubling every two days, and is now experiencing the highest infection rate in the nation," Read said in a release.
"I am determined to do what I can in the City of Plattsburgh, and work with my counterparts in the (Clinton) county to minimize the damage and potential loss of life in our region."
Read said that as the only city in the state within 100 miles, the City of Plattsburgh has more than 600 times the population density of the rest of the county.
The city is the home of our regional hospital, seats of government, large houses of worship, our Crete Center, gyms and recreation centers, the university, and many bars, restaurants and other attractions, he said.
"We must recognize our responsibility to do whatever we can to minimize congregation until we are confident the pandemic has passed. Clinton County is also exercising their authority to put prudent and timely policies in place, with our complete agreement, and the city shall too," he said.
"The state, the county, and the city are doing so to save lives, especially of our most vulnerable populations. We may never know how many lives will be saved by optimizing recommended hygiene and sanitization, minimizing congregation, and optimizing social distancing for those who insist on congregating.
However, we would have known the number of lives lost had we not done these things."
Read said he apologizes in advance for the inconvenience these decisions may impose, but he appreciates the community's willingness to assist in creating the best possible opportunity to mitigate the worst possible consequences of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
"The necessary business of the City of Plattsburgh shall continue, and we appreciate your understanding as we ask you to adjust to new protocols to keep our community safe."
More will be added to this story later.
