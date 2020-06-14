PLATTSBURGH - City of Plattsburgh government is ready to reopen fully.
Mayor Colin Read said in his Sunday briefing that city government is now permitted to move off the Governor's PAUSE order for its non-essential office operations, and shall tomorrow begin the transition to full operations of its offices.
This transition will take days and weeks, Read said, and will require some reduced hours at first as backlogs must be accommodated.
"As our economy continues to reopen, I ask we remain patient, supportive of our beleaguered businesses and offices, and that we remain vigilant, wear our masks, and continue to manage this coronavirus," he said.
"Our success has been in putting our public health first."
The Clinton County Health Department reports no new COVID-19 cases, to total 105 confirmed cases, and 4 known fatalities.
"That's great news, and a true testament that our social distancing and mask wearing is working," Read said.
"This region continues to produce the best statistics in our state. The state Department of Health reports one positive case in Clinton County since June 1."
The North Country continues to produce best-in-state statistics of late in all benchmarking categories, Read said. The daily county and regional testing graph can be found from a link on the city's COVID-19 Update and information page.
Meanwhile, the state of New York outside of New York City has 173,137 positives, while the entire state has 404,000 known positives, according to the Worldometer COVID-19 tracker, Read said.
The tracker also reports that across the state, 30,874 people have died. New York is now sixth among states.
"That is good news. The nation has recorded 2.15 million known positive cases and 118,000 deaths," Read said.
"Today, the world will record its 8 millionth case and surpass 10 million by the end of the month, as Brazil will join the U.S. as the only nation to surpass one million cases," he said.
Plattsburgh has moved from one of the rural New York cities with fastest growing infections, to one with the lowest new cases, Read said.
"Everything we have done since our first social distancing on March 12 to Plattsburgh's first-in-the-nation mask-wearing policy beginning April 2 has demonstrated we can manage this virus rather than have it manage us," the mayor said.
"Please know your diligence and resilience is making a difference. I'll do everything I can to encourage you to do everything you can. Please continue to practice extreme social distancing, and please do your part in taking care of yourselves, your family and loved ones, and the most vulnerable in our community."
